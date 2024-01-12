en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Taiwan: A Spotlight on Diversity and Progress Ahead of Presidential Elections

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:43 pm EST
Taiwan: A Spotlight on Diversity and Progress Ahead of Presidential Elections

As Taiwan gears up for the presidential elections on January 13, its cultural diversity and progressive leanings are being spotlighted. In a special program by France 24, the island’s dynamic queer scene, gender equality strides, and culture-rich Indigenous heritage are explored, painting a vibrant picture of this East Asian nation.

Embracing Diversity and Progressiveness

Taiwan is notably the first Asian country to legalize same-sex marriage, creating a safe haven for LGBT artists in a region typically more conservative. The program features the charismatic drag queen, Rose Mary, who embodies Taipei’s lively queer scene. The stories of such artists, thriving in a progressive environment, illuminate Taiwan’s commitment to embracing diversity.

Advancing Gender Equality

Taiwan has made significant strides in gender equality, with Tsai Ing-wen, the country’s first female president, leading the way. The nation also boasts high female parliamentary representation, challenging traditional gender norms. However, the program highlights that the Netflix series ‘Wave Makers’, which tackles sexual harassment in politics, has only recently ignited a MeToo movement in Taiwan. Chien Li-ying, the co-writer of the series, suggests the overdue focus on gender equality was overshadowed by the pressing issue of Taiwan’s sovereignty.

Celebrating Indigenous Heritage

The program further delves into Taiwan’s cultural diversity through interviews with artists like metal singer and MP Freddy Lim, and native singer Abao. Abao’s commitment to preserving Indigenous heritage through music, particularly her album ‘Kinakaian’—the top prize winner at the Golden Melody Awards—is emphasized. The recognition of Taiwan’s Indigenous heritage extends to the Pasiwali festival, a platform for Indigenous voices. Highlighting these aspects underscores the importance of Taiwan reevaluating its own history in the face of Beijing’s narrative.

The upcoming presidential elections, set against this backdrop of cultural diversity and progress, are crucial for Taiwan’s future. As the island stands at the crossroads of democracy and cultural freedom, the election results will not only shape its political landscape but also its societal narrative. As Taiwan steps into the election booth, the eyes of the world are upon it, watching how this diverse, progressive nation shapes its destiny.

0
Asia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Asia

See more
32 mins ago
Astrobotic's Peregrine Lunar Lander: A Tale of Resilience in Space
On January 8, 2024, a setback occurred aboard United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur. The Peregrine lunar lander, a project of Astrobotic, developed a fuel leak in its propellant system. Despite this, the lander has not only remained operational but has also exceeded initial lifespan estimates, sending back valuable data from space for more than four
Astrobotic's Peregrine Lunar Lander: A Tale of Resilience in Space
Taiwan's Cultural Diversity and Progressive Values Spotlighted by FRANCE 24
2 hours ago
Taiwan's Cultural Diversity and Progressive Values Spotlighted by FRANCE 24
Taiwanese Youth's Election Concerns: Income and Housing at Forefront
2 hours ago
Taiwanese Youth's Election Concerns: Income and Housing at Forefront
Qatar Kicks Off Asian Cup with a Convincing Victory
1 hour ago
Qatar Kicks Off Asian Cup with a Convincing Victory
Maldives' Tourism Outreach to China: Implications for India's Geopolitics
2 hours ago
Maldives' Tourism Outreach to China: Implications for India's Geopolitics
Shonte Seale: Barbados' Vice-Captain Secures Professional Volleyball Contract in Asia
2 hours ago
Shonte Seale: Barbados' Vice-Captain Secures Professional Volleyball Contract in Asia
Latest Headlines
World News
Israel Firmly Denies Genocide Allegations at UN's Top Court
47 seconds
Israel Firmly Denies Genocide Allegations at UN's Top Court
Texas Doctor Skates into Retirement, Video Goes Viral
2 mins
Texas Doctor Skates into Retirement, Video Goes Viral
Taiwan's Youth Prioritize Domestic Issues Over Cross-Strait Relations in Upcoming Elections
3 mins
Taiwan's Youth Prioritize Domestic Issues Over Cross-Strait Relations in Upcoming Elections
Australia Day Debate Intensifies Amid Accusations of a 'Culture War'
4 mins
Australia Day Debate Intensifies Amid Accusations of a 'Culture War'
East Yorkshire Tourists' Heroic Sea Rescue in St Lucia
5 mins
East Yorkshire Tourists' Heroic Sea Rescue in St Lucia
AP Announces 2023 NFL All-Pro Team: Celebrating Top Performers
5 mins
AP Announces 2023 NFL All-Pro Team: Celebrating Top Performers
Massive Protests Erupt in Poland Over Prime Minister Tusk's Media Crackdown
6 mins
Massive Protests Erupt in Poland Over Prime Minister Tusk's Media Crackdown
Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber Mark Comeback at Australian Open; Wozniacki and Svitolina Continue Their Journey
6 mins
Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber Mark Comeback at Australian Open; Wozniacki and Svitolina Continue Their Journey
NFL's 'Sunday Ticket' Lawsuit: A Trial that Could Redefine Sports Broadcasting
6 mins
NFL's 'Sunday Ticket' Lawsuit: A Trial that Could Redefine Sports Broadcasting
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
2 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
4 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
4 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
5 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
7 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
8 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
9 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
9 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
9 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app