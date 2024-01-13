Taiwan: A Cultural Mosaic Ahead of Presidential Elections

As the island of Taiwan readies itself for its presidential elections on January 13, the world turns its gaze to the evolving cultural and political landscape of this vibrant democracy. A special program on France 24 titled ‘Taiwan, a culture of freedom and diversity (part 2)’ takes viewers on a journey through Taiwan’s dynamic cultural scene, emphasizing its status as the world’s tenth most successful democracy.

Embracing Diversity: A Beacon for LGBTQ+ Rights

The program highlights Taiwan’s progressive stance on LGBTQ+ rights, symbolized by the vibrant queer scene in Taipei and drag queen Rose Mary. Taiwan’s inclusive attitude was solidified when it became the first Asian nation to legalize same-sex marriage in 2019, establishing itself as a haven for LGBT artists in a region typically marked by conservatism.

Advancements in Gender Equality

The program also delves into Taiwan’s strides in gender equality, notably the election of the first female president, Tsai Ing-wen, in 2016 and a significant female representation in parliament. However, the MeToo movement only gained traction in Taiwan in 2023, following the Netflix series ‘Wave Makers’, which shed light on sexual harassment in politics. Chien Li-ying, the series’ co-writer, discusses the challenges of promoting gender equality amidst larger political issues, such as Taiwan’s sovereignty.

Indigenous Heritage and Cultural Diversity

Taiwan’s cultural diversity owes much to its Indigenous heritage. President Tsai Ing-wen issued an apology to the Indigenous people for historical colonial oppression, marking a significant step towards reconciliation. Indigenous artists, including pop star Abao, now play a crucial role in shaping Taiwan’s musical identity. Abao’s album ‘Kinakaian’, sung in her native Paiwan language, won the Golden Melody Awards, showcasing her commitment to preserving Indigenous heritage and mentoring young artists.

As Taiwan prepares for the presidential elections, with Vice President Lai Ching-te leading the ruling Democratic Progressive Party to victory, it continues to redefine its cultural identity by embracing diversity and progressive values, despite political challenges. The election’s significance extends beyond Taiwan’s borders as it may impact the island’s relations with China.