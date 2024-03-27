Taipei Zoo Announces First Ticket Price Increase in 27 Years, Effective April 1

Taipei Zoo, a beloved destination for both locals and tourists, is set to adjust its ticket pricing structure for the first time since 1997, starting April 1. This significant change will see regular ticket prices jump from NT$60 to NT$100 (US$3.12), while offering continued concessions for Taipei residents and others.

Understanding the Price Adjustment

The decision to increase ticket prices was made after careful consideration and approval by the Taipei City Council on February 6. This move aims to balance the financial sustainability of the zoo with the need to keep it accessible to various groups. Regular tickets will see a 40 NT$ increase, but Taipei residents, along with children under six, the elderly over 65, and certain other groups, will still enjoy free or reduced entry fees. Concessionary tickets for students, low-income residents, and emergency service members will also see an adjustment from NT$30 to NT$50, with group tickets increasing by NT$28 to NT$70.

Impact on Visitors and Operations

The price hike is anticipated to have a multifaceted impact. For one, it could influence visitor numbers, particularly among non-resident and international tourists. On the flip side, the additional revenue is expected to support the zoo in enhancing its facilities and expanding conservation efforts. Importantly, prices for the Taipei Zoo Education Center and the internal shuttle train will remain unchanged, ensuring educational programs remain accessible.

Future Prospects and Community Feedback

This pricing adjustment marks a new chapter for Taipei Zoo, reflecting the evolving landscape of public attractions and their role within the community. As the zoo navigates these changes, it will be interesting to see how this impacts its mission to educate, conserve, and entertain in the heart of Taipei.