Türkiye and South Korea Strengthen Bonds Through Culture and Shared History

Following the foundation laid in the aftermath of the Korean War, Türkiye and South Korea have deepened their relationship, now fortified by vibrant cultural and social ties. This connection, highlighted by mutual interests in language, cuisine, and tourism, showcases the evolving friendship between the two nations.

Advertisment

Cultural Exchange Flourishes

The relationship between Türkiye and South Korea, rooted in the historical camaraderie of the Korean War, has blossomed into a significant cultural exchange. Türkiye's contribution of troops in response to the U.N.'s call during the Korean War has left an indelible mark, with the graves of Turkish soldiers in Busan's U.N. Memorial Cemetery frequently visited by Koreans. In recent years, this historical bond has paved the way for a cultural renaissance, with Korean music and dramas gaining popularity in Türkiye, and Turkish cuisine and tourist spots becoming increasingly beloved in South Korea.

Shared Interests and Mutual Admiration

Advertisment

Interviews with South Koreans reveal a strong fascination with Türkiye's cultural heritage, including its cuisine and historical sites. From Istanbul's Sultan Ahmet Mosque to the unique experience of a hot air balloon tour in Cappadocia, the desire to explore Türkiye is evident. Additionally, the historical drama Ayla, which recounts the friendship between a Turkish soldier and a Korean orphan during the Korean War, has deeply touched many Koreans, further cementing the emotional and cultural ties between the two countries.

Looking Forward

The growing cultural and social bonds between Türkiye and South Korea represent more than just mutual admiration; they signify a bridge between the East and West. As both countries continue to celebrate and explore their shared history and cultural offerings, this relationship stands as a testament to the power of international friendship and understanding. With each passing year, the ties between Türkiye and South Korea grow stronger, promising a future rich in shared experiences and mutual respect.