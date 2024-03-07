Suzume and Other Crunchyroll Anime Titles to Stream on Amazon Prime Video in India

Recent developments hint at a significant shift in the streaming landscape for anime enthusiasts in India. Noteworthy anime movie Suzume, along with a selection of titles from Crunchyroll, has been spotted on Amazon Prime Video, marking a pivotal move for the accessibility of anime content in the region.

Advertisment

Discovery and Anticipation

It was an observant reader of IGN India, under the pseudonym ani_leaks, who first noticed Suzume listed on Prime Video. This discovery was shortly followed by Anime Society India's revelation that several Crunchyroll shows, including notable titles like A Couple of Cuckoos and My Dress-Up Darling, were also listed on the platform. Despite their presence on the website, these shows are not yet available for streaming, creating a buzz of anticipation among fans.

Theatrical Success and Streaming Debut

Advertisment

The anime film Suzume debuted in India on April 21, 2023, with a Hindi dub version, accumulating ₹10 crores at the box office. Its success was acknowledged by distributor PVR Pictures and celebrated by the film's director, Makoto Shinkai, who graced early premieres in India. This theatrical triumph set the stage for its highly anticipated Over-The-Top (OTT) release. Amidst this, Prime Video has been enhancing its anime offerings, with dedicated channels like Anime Times and Animax, suggesting that Crunchyroll's integration might adopt a similar subscription model.

Crunchyroll's Broader Strategy

Parallel to its potential collaboration with Prime Video, Crunchyroll is also preparing to launch a dedicated TV channel in India. This initiative mirrors its U.S. strategy, where it operates a 24-hour channel airing classic anime in English dub, free of charge. This move signifies Crunchyroll's commitment to expanding its reach and accessibility in India, catering to the growing appetite for anime content in the region.

As the lines between streaming platforms blur, the partnership between Crunchyroll and Prime Video signifies a broader trend towards content consolidation and accessibility. For Indian anime fans, this development not only promises a richer library of content but also signals the growing recognition of their market by global streaming giants. As we await official announcements, the anticipation builds for what could mark a new era in the streaming of anime content in India.