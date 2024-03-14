Sumitomo's $2.5B Van Phong 1 Thermal Power Plant Energizes Vietnam's Economy

Central Vietnam marks a significant milestone with the inauguration of the Van Phong 1 BOT Thermal Power Plant, the largest investment by Japan's Sumitomo Corporation in Khanh Hoa. The project, with a hefty tag of nearly $2.58 billion, showcases modern ultra-supercritical technology aimed at boosting the local economy while adhering to stringent environmental standards.

Strategic Investment in Clean Energy

Located in the bustling Van Phong Economic Zone, the plant's operation is a testament to the growing emphasis on clean energy solutions. With two turbines boasting a combined capacity of 1,432 MW, the facility is designed to operate under the highest efficiency, minimizing environmental impact. This strategic move not only underscores Sumitomo Corporation's commitment to sustainable development but also aligns with Vietnam's goals for cleaner energy production.

Driving Local and Regional Development

Ngyuen Tan Tuan, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, lauded the project for its potential to attract further investment into the Van Phong EZ. The plant is expected to catalyze industrial growth, create numerous job opportunities, and contribute approximately VND1 trillion to the local budget annually. This influx of economic activity is poised to create a ripple effect, bolstering the economy of Khanh Hoa and the broader south-central region of Vietnam.

Collaboration and Support

Hirokazu Tsuru, General Director of Van Phong Power Company Limited, acknowledged the pivotal role of Vietnam’s authorized agencies in the project's fruition, highlighting the collaboration with the Electricity of Vietnam (EVN). The completion of the 500 kV Van Phong – Thuan Nam transmission line and the Van Phong transformer station were critical milestones facilitated by EVN's support. Tsuru expressed confidence in the plant's ability to contribute significantly to Vietnam's socio-economic development through stable operation.

As the Van Phong 1 BOT Thermal Power Plant begins its operations, its implications for the future are profound. Beyond the immediate economic benefits and job creation, this project symbolizes a step forward in the sustainable energy landscape of Vietnam. It represents a harmonious blend of technological innovation, environmental stewardship, and economic development, setting a precedent for future projects in the region and beyond.