Srinagar's Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden, Asia's Largest, Welcomes Visitors

Ensconced between the serene Dal Lake and the majestic Zabarwan Hills, Asia's largest tulip garden, the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden, opened its gates to the public, heralding the advent of spring in Srinagar. Established in 2007 by Ghulam Nabi Azad, the then-chief minister of the erstwhile state, the garden was conceived to extend the tourist season in Jammu and Kashmir beyond the traditional summer and winter months.

Vibrant Blooms and Expansions

With the onset of spring, the garden has become a spectacle of color as tulips of various hues begin to bloom. This year, the Floriculture department has added five new varieties to the existing 68, enhancing the diversity of flora on display. Additionally, an expansion has seen the addition of another two lakh bulbs, bringing the total to a record 17 lakh tulip bulbs spread over 55 hectares. The inclusion of other spring flowers like hyacinths, daffodils, muscari, and cyclamens adds to the garden's allure, creating a multi-hued tapestry of blooms.

A Popular Destination for Tourists and Filmmakers

The garden's popularity has grown steadily since its inception, attracting over 3.65 lakh visitors last year alone. Its picturesque setting has also made it a favored location for film and video shoots, with several units from across the country capturing the garden's beauty in their projects. To accommodate the increasing number of visitors, nearly 22,000 square feet of additional parking space has been added, ensuring convenience for all who come to witness the garden's splendor.

Enhanced Visitor Experience

The department has made concerted efforts to improve the overall visitor experience. Amenities such as restrooms, a cafeteria, water fountains, and free WiFi have been upgraded or introduced. Open daily from 8 am to 7 pm, the garden invites visitors to immerse themselves in its vibrant landscape, offering a unique and memorable experience amidst the natural beauty of Kashmir.

As the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden continues to flourish, it not only bolsters tourism in Jammu and Kashmir but also serves as a testament to the region's enduring appeal and resilience. The garden's expansion and the introduction of new tulip varieties reflect a commitment to enhancing its attraction, promising a brighter, more colorful future for both locals and tourists alike.