Sri Lanka's President Inaugurates First National Student Parliament, Champions Democracy

On March 27, 2024, President Ranil Wickremesinghe marked a significant milestone in Sri Lanka's democratic journey by inaugurating the country's first National Student Parliament. This historic event, held at the Presidential Secretariat, underscores Sri Lanka's unique position in Asia as a stronghold of democracy, where the operations of the opposition remain unhindered by governmental actions.

Empowering Youth in Governance

The National Student Parliament brings together two elected representatives from each of the zonal student parliaments across the nine provinces, totaling 100 regions. These representatives, chosen through an election conducted by the Election Commission, are tasked with various positions including Speaker, Prime Minister, Deputy Speaker, Ministers, and Deputy Ministers. This initiative not only provides a platform for the youth to engage in the political process but also aims to educate and inspire the next generation of leaders.

President Wickremesinghe's Vision for Youth and Democracy

During the opening session, President Wickremesinghe highlighted the importance of safeguarding the democratic parliamentary system to ensure all viewpoints are heard. He also took the opportunity to present a new book, ‘Pibidunu Sisu Mathi Sabaya,’ to the President. The book details a program designed to allow school students to explore significant locations in Colombo, including the President’s Office, promoting greater understanding and participation in the nation's political processes. Furthermore, Wickremesinghe invited the student parliamentarians to contribute their perspectives on Sri Lanka's political landscape and offered them a chance to visit the Cabinet meeting venue at the Presidential Secretariat.

Recognition and Future Engagement

The event also saw the distribution of certificates to the members of the National Student Parliament by the Secretary to the President, Saman Ekanayake, acknowledging their roles and encouraging their active participation in governance. This initiative is a testament to the government's commitment to integrating the youth in the democratic process and fostering a generation that is well-versed in governance and civic responsibilities.

With the establishment of the National Student Parliament, Sri Lanka not only reaffirms its commitment to democracy but also sets a precedent for youth engagement in politics. This innovative approach to governance promises to nurture a well-informed and participatory citizenry, poised to contribute to the nation's development and democratic traditions. As these young leaders step into their roles, the future of Sri Lankan democracy looks brighter and more inclusive.