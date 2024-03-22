SpiceJet Cuts Operations Amid Pilot, Plane Shortages Despite Soaring Passenger Traffic

At a time when the Indian aviation sector is bracing for record-breaking passenger traffic, SpiceJet, one of the nation's pioneering airlines, has taken a step back by announcing a significant reduction in its operational scale for the upcoming 2024 summer schedule. Commencing on March 31 and concluding on October 26, SpiceJet will see a 26 percent drop in its weekly flights, operating 1,657 flights compared to the 2,240 and 2,132 flights it had planned for the current winter and last summer schedules, respectively.

Operational Hurdles and Competition

SpiceJet's decision comes in the wake of operational challenges, including a shortage of pilots and an increase in aircraft lease fares within India. The airline currently operates 33 aircraft and employs around 400 pilots. With new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms set to take effect in June, the airline will require an additional 60 to 90 pilots to maintain its current flight schedule. The competitive hiring environment, notably from airlines like Akasa Air and Air India's LCC, Air India Express, has exacerbated SpiceJet's difficulties in augmenting its pilot roster and fleet.

Financial Strains and Fleet Expansion Challenges

Further complicating SpiceJet's operational strategy are financial pressures and the aftermath of Go First Airlines' bankruptcy, which has led to a negative lessor rating for India by the Aviation Working Group (AWG). This downgrade has made it arduous for Indian carriers to secure favorable deals in the secondary leasing market. Despite attempts to raise funds through share and debenture issuance, SpiceJet has only managed to secure a fraction of its target, complicating its plans for fleet expansion and operational continuity.

Future Outlook for SpiceJet

Despite the current setbacks, SpiceJet's strategy to reduce its operational footprint is seen as a necessary adjustment to maintain regulatory compliance and minimize financial losses. The airline's efforts to navigate through these challenges, including workforce reductions and wet-leasing arrangements, reflect the broader difficulties faced by the aviation industry in India. As SpiceJet aims to stabilize its operations, the evolving dynamics of the aviation sector will likely influence its ability to regain its market share and operational capacity.