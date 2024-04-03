Southeast Asia's TB Mortality Rate Rises 8.6% Since 2015, WHO Highlights Health Rights Focus

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has reported a concerning 8.6% increase in tuberculosis (TB) mortality rates in the Southeast Asia region since 2015, spotlighting the health challenges facing vulnerable populations. Saima Wazed, WHO's Regional Director for Southeast Asia, emphasized the critical need for equitable healthcare access, pointing out that poor quality care is a more significant issue than the lack of access itself. The insights were shared in light of the upcoming World Health Day, with this year's theme 'My Health, My Right', aiming to underscore the importance of health as a fundamental human right.

Escalating Health Challenges

The rise in TB mortality rates in Southeast Asia underscores a broader health crisis, where the most impoverished and vulnerable groups face the greatest barriers to accessing necessary healthcare. Wazed highlighted the catastrophic consequences of these barriers on individuals' health and well-being, stressing that gender inequality further complicates equitable access to diagnosis and treatment. This situation is exacerbated by a high probability of death from major diseases, including cardiovascular diseases and cancer, among others, within the region.

Right to Health: More Crucial Than Ever

Amidst a backdrop of multiple global crises, the WHO's focus on 'My Health, My Right' for World Health Day aims to reaffirm the importance of health as a fundamental human right. Realizing this right means creating conditions for universal access to high-quality health facilities and services, prioritizing people's needs and dignity. Wazed expanded on the significance of addressing the underlying determinants of health, such as education, safe water, and adequate housing, to fulfill the right to health comprehensively.

Progress and Persisting Gaps

Despite notable progress in health service coverage and reductions in mortality rates for various conditions within the Southeast Asia Region, nearly 40% of the region's population lacks coverage of essential health services. The regional director pointed to the inadequacy of national investments in health and the rising household financial hardship in accessing basic healthcare. Additionally, pervasive violence against women and discrimination in healthcare settings remain significant challenges. Wazed called for a human rights-based approach to health, emphasizing equality, non-discrimination, participation, and accountability, to make the right to health a reality for all.

The spotlight on the right to health by WHO this World Health Day serves as a reminder of the ongoing challenges and the urgent need for concerted efforts to ensure equitable access to healthcare for everyone, everywhere. As global and regional efforts continue to combat TB and other health crises, the call for increased investment in health, especially towards achieving universal health coverage, echoes louder than ever.