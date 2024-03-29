South Koreans Flock to Hong Kong for Old City Vibes, Thais for Temples

Hong Kong's unique blend of old-world charm and vibrant street scenes is drawing tourists from across Asia, with South Koreans and Thais leading the pack. The city's eclectic mix of 'newtro' trends, Instagram-worthy sites, and cultural heritage, coupled with its reputation for safety and English proficiency, is proving irresistible to a diverse range of visitors.

Advertisment

Why South Koreans Are Visiting Hong Kong

South Koreans have been captivated by Hong Kong's old city vibes, reminiscent of 1990s Hong Kong movies, and its culinary diversity. The trend, known as 'newtro' in Korea, blends new with retro, making Hong Kong's neon-lit streets and historical architecture particularly appealing. Affordable airfares and the city's proximity add to its allure, attracting younger Koreans and women in their 40s. Despite a slow start post-COVID, January saw a significant uptick in South Korean visitors, reaching 84% of the monthly average in 2018.

Efforts to Attract South Korean Tourists

Advertisment

Hong Kong's tourism sector has been proactive in wooing South Korean tourists, leveraging the city's cultural popularity. Initiatives include inviting South Korean celebrities and influencers to the city and organizing themed events like the HK Great Outdoors Festival. These efforts aim to showcase Hong Kong's wellness tourism products, appealing to the younger demographic's interests in fitness and healthy living. Themed tourism, focusing on personal interests such as wellness, culture, and history, is identified as a key strategy to attract visitors.

The Appeal of Hong Kong's Temples to Thai Tourists

For Thai visitors, Hong Kong offers a spiritual journey, with its temples being a major draw. The city's religious sites, like Wong Tai Sin Temple and Kwun Yum Temple, are sought after for their spiritual significance and historical heritage. Despite economic concerns and the city's high costs, Thai tourists continue to visit these sacred spaces for blessings and rituals. The recovery rate of Filipino tourists leads, but Thais are still keen on annual visits, highlighting the enduring appeal of Hong Kong's spiritual offerings.

As Hong Kong continues to recover from the pandemic's impact on tourism, the city's ability to attract diverse groups of tourists through its unique blend of cultural, historical, and spiritual offerings underscores its appeal as a global tourist destination. The focus on themed tourism and targeted marketing efforts appears to be paying dividends, suggesting a bright future for Hong Kong's tourism industry.