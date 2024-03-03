South Korea Boosts Laos UXO Clearance Efforts with $1M Equipment Donation

Last week, officials from Laos and South Korea gathered in Vientiane for a significant ceremony, marking a new chapter in the ongoing battle against unexploded ordnance (UXO) in Laos. This event underscored South Korea's commitment to aiding Laos in clearing UXO, a remnant of past conflicts that continue to endanger lives.

A Generous Contribution to Safety

The Republic of Korea, through the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), has extended a helping hand to Laos by donating over $1 million worth of equipment. This donation is aimed at bolstering the efforts of 13 newly formed humanitarian demining teams under the Lao People's Army (Unit 58). The equipment includes 20 vehicles, 10 off-road motorbikes, metal detectors, generators, brush cutters, laptops, and other critical IT equipment. This substantial contribution is poised to enhance Unit 58's UXO clearance operations well into 2026 and beyond, covering four provinces and undertaking roving tasks where no other operators are present. The South Korean government's support is also funneled through assistance to the National Regulatory Authority (NRA) and Unit 58, in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), emphasizing the national ownership of the UXO sector in Laos.

Impact and Appreciation

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Phoxay Khaykhamphithoune, also the Deputy Chairman of the NRA, expressed profound gratitude for South Korea's support. He highlighted the significant impact of this contribution on Laos's socio-economic development and its vital role in moving towards achieving the country's 18th Sustainable Development Goal, "Lives Safe from UXO". The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Laos, Mr. Jung Yung Soo, reaffirmed their commitment, stating that South Korea has provided comprehensive assistance in various UXO-related areas, including awareness education, elimination, capacity building, and victim assistance, underscoring their unwavering support.

Unit 58's Pivotal Role and Achievements

Unit 58 has been instrumental in UXO clearance operations across several provinces in Laos. Since its operations from 2016 to 2023, the unit has conducted hazard risk education campaigns in 222 villages and cleared 215.76 hectares of land from 251.58 hectares surveyed for munitions, safely detonating 9,202 devices, including 2,392 cluster bombs. This initiative not only mitigates the risk of UXO-related accidents but also contributes significantly to the safety and well-being of the local communities, paving the way for further socio-economic development in the region.

The collaboration between Laos and South Korea in addressing the UXO challenge illustrates a powerful example of international cooperation towards achieving a common goal. As Unit 58 continues its critical work with the support of South Korea, the path towards a safer, UXO-free Laos becomes ever more attainable, highlighting the importance of collective action in overcoming the legacies of conflict.