Singaporean Friends Discover They Are Biological Sisters: A Tale of Adoption and Identity

In an extraordinary narrative emerging from Singapore, close-knit friends Madam Thangah Koh and Madam Fatimah Mohidin have discovered an unexpected bond that runs deeper than friendship. Despite their differing ethnic appearances, courtesy of their adoptive families, they found out they were biological sisters, forever altering their understanding of their lineage and identity. Their tale is an integral part of 'Little Drops: Cherished Children Of Singapore's Past,' penned by Dr Theresa Devasahayam, which unveils the often-untold stories of interracial adoptions in pre-independent Singapore.

Unraveling Threads of Identity

Madam Thangah, raised in an Indian family, encountered the truth about her biological roots in her mid-teens. The discovery occurred when she was registering for an identity card - a routine event that led to a life-altering revelation. She was born to a Chinese couple, a fact unbeknownst to her till that moment. On the other hand, Madam Fatimah's upbringing was within a Malay-Muslim family. She, too, was caught off-guard by her origins, realizing it much later in her life.

Interwoven Lives: A Shared Past and Present

Their shared past and the revelation of their biological kinship have only strengthened the bond between the two women. Despite the passing of both their adoptive and birth parents, they continue to uphold their close-knit relationship. The unique circumstances of their upbringing have allowed them to embrace a multitude of cultural experiences, tying them closer to their roots while also enriching their lives.

Identity Transcending Borders

Through their journeys, both Madam Thangah and Madam Fatimah have come to identify with the race of their adoptive parents, an innate sense of belonging that transcends blood ties. They celebrate various cultural festivals with their biological family, reflecting the harmonious blend of cultures that makes up their identity. This story is not just about the revelation of biological ties but also about the power of love and acceptance that defines family, irrespective of ethnicity or race.