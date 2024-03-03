Singapore Leads in Senior Product Manager Salaries Across Southeast Asia, Report Reveals

The salary landscape for senior product managers in Southeast Asia has seen significant variations, with Singapore emerging as the leading payer, according to the latest "Southeast Asia Startup Talent Trends Report 2024." This comprehensive study, conducted by Glints and Monk's Hill Ventures (MHV), highlights the vast differences in compensation across the region, positioning Singapore at the apex of the salary scale.

Unveiling the Salary Discrepancy

In an eye-opening revelation, senior product managers in Singapore are drawing salaries between US$8,000 and US$14,200 monthly, starkly outpacing their counterparts in Indonesia and Vietnam. The report underscores a significant pay gap, with Singaporean senior product managers earning 3.3 times more than those in Indonesia and 2.2 times more than in Vietnam. This discrepancy extends to junior and mid-level roles as well, with base monthly salaries ranging from US$3,000 to US$4,400 and US$4,700 to US$6,000, respectively.

Market Dynamics and Salary Trends

2023 witnessed product managers across Southeast Asia enjoying the highest salary increment among all tech roles, with a median increase of 27%. Despite this substantial growth, the report notes a stabilization in salary scales this year. According to the analysis, the stabilization is attributed to a market correction alongside startups' strategic shift towards optimizing costs and resources by streamlining product roles, especially in early-stage ventures. However, the demand for experienced product managers continues to surge, driven by the increasing need for user-centric product development tailored to specific market needs.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Product Management Salaries

The report suggests that while current salary scales may have stabilized, the demand for skilled product managers is unlikely to wane. The emphasis on developing products that resonate with users' needs in specific markets underscores the critical role of product management in the tech ecosystem. As startups continue to evolve and markets become increasingly competitive, the value placed on experienced product managers is expected to remain high, potentially leading to further salary adjustments in the future.

The findings from the "Southeast Asia Startup Talent Trends Report 2024" shed light on the evolving landscape of tech roles across the region, with senior product managers in Singapore leading the pack in terms of compensation. This trend not only highlights the strategic importance of product management in the tech industry but also points to a broader narrative of economic disparities and talent migration within Southeast Asia. As businesses and professionals navigate these dynamics, understanding these trends will be crucial for shaping the future of the tech workforce in the region.