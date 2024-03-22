Singapore Embassy Unveils CSCC Microsite to Boost Cambodia-Singapore Learning Ties

On March 21, 2024, in a significant stride towards enhancing educational collaboration, the Singaporean embassy in Phnom Penh, led by Ambassador Teo Lay Cheng, and accompanied by Kan Pharidh, secretary of state at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, officially launched the Cambodia-Singapore Cooperation Centre (CSCC) microsite. This digital platform aims to serve as a comprehensive resource for individuals keen on pursuing educational and professional development opportunities backed by the Singaporean government.

Enhancing Educational Collaboration

The CSCC microsite stands as the inaugural digital repository among the cooperation centres funded by Singapore in the CLMV countries (Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam). Ambassador Teo Lay Cheng articulated the microsite's mission to provide up-to-date information on continuous learning and professional growth avenues. She emphasized its role as a one-stop centre, detailing technical cooperation programs offered by the Singapore government and the application processes. Furthermore, the site will feature testimonials from course participants, augmenting its informational richness with real-world experiences.

Fostering Capacity Building in Cambodia

Over the years, Singapore's commitment to Cambodia's capacity building has been unwavering. The embassy revealed that more than 11,700 Cambodian government officials have benefited from Singapore's training under the Initiative for ASEAN Integration (IAI). These efforts underscore Singapore's dedication to supporting Cambodia's developmental priorities, as echoed in the Pentagonal Strategy, which focuses on comprehensive capacity enhancement. The CSCC, evolving from the Cambodia-Singapore Training Centre established in 2002 and subsequently upgraded in 2018, has meticulously conducted 76 IAI training courses across various domains, marking a significant milestone in bilateral capacity-building endeavors.

A Partnership of Sustainable Development

The launch of the CSCC microsite is not merely a step towards digitalization but a leap towards strengthening Cambodia-Singapore ties through education and capacity building. The Singapore embassy's initiative reflects a profound commitment to nurturing talent, upskilling officials, and fostering leadership within Cambodia. As the CSCC continues to evolve, its impact on the professional growth of Cambodian officials and the bilateral relationship between the two nations is poised for expansion, promising a future of continued collaboration and mutual development.