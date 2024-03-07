Simpolo Vitrified Unveils First Showroom in Ranchi, Elevating Tile Shopping Experience

Simpolo Vitrified, a leader in the Indian ceramic industry, celebrated the opening of its first exclusive showroom in Ranchi, showcasing its innovative product range. The inauguration revealed not only Simpolo's best-selling products but also introduced the updated 'Ricco-2.0' collection and the groundbreaking 'StrongX' surface, marking a significant milestone in the company's expansion and its commitment to durability and design.

Advertisment

Revolutionizing the Tile Industry

With the unveiling of the showroom at Tulsyan Distributors, City Mall, Ranchi, Simpolo Vitrified brings its wide array of products closer to its customers. The 2000 sq. ft. space displays a variety of tiles and sanitary ware, including the first-in-class 1200x2400 Dry Granula, 1200x1800 Posh Surface, and the 16mm Rockdeck series, among others. This move is set to meet the sophisticated demands of every Classy House Builder and Architect in the region, offering an enriched shopping experience through state-of-the-art mock-up displays.

Innovation at Its Core

Advertisment

The launch of 'Ricco-2.0' and 'StrongX' surfaces at the event underscores Simpolo's commitment to innovation. 'Ricco-2.0' continues the legacy of the Posh Surface while introducing new subtle colour tones and incorporating 'Glimmer Tech' for an added touch of elegance. On the other hand, 'StrongX' sets a new industry standard with its zero shine, reflection-free matte finish, and exceptional surface hardness, ensuring durability while maintaining ease of maintenance.

A New Benchmark in Customer Experience

At the grand opening, Bharat Aghara, the Chief Marketing Officer of Simpolo Vitrified, highlighted the showroom's potential to redefine tile shopping with its rich design and visual appeal. Ranajit Sinha, GM-East, also emphasized Ranchi's sophisticated taste and the showroom's aim to cater to the high expectations of its clientele. This strategic initiative by Simpolo Vitrified is poised to not only enhance the tile shopping experience but also compel competitors to reassess their strategies in the region.

The opening of Simpolo Vitrified's first showroom in Ranchi is more than just a business expansion; it is a testament to the brand's vision of bringing quality and innovative design to the forefront of the ceramic industry. As the company continues to set new standards, its impact on the market and contribution to enhancing home decor aesthetics are undeniable.