Sihanoukville Special Economic Zone Records 38.3% Trade Increase in Early 2024

In the first two months of 2024, the Sihanoukville Special Economic Zone (SSEZ) in Cambodia has witnessed a remarkable 38.3% increase in trade, reaching a volume of $628 million compared to the same period in 2023. This surge is reported by the General Department of Customs and Excise (GDCE) and is attributed to significant investments in diverse manufacturing sectors and a strategic focus on industrial competitiveness.

Factors Driving Growth

Several factors have contributed to the SSEZ's impressive performance. The zone has attracted eight new enterprises since the beginning of 2024, bringing the total to 188. Investments have been particularly strong in sectors such as machinery, automobile accessories, tyres, and new photovoltaic materials. According to Hong Vanak, director of International Economics at the Royal Academy of Cambodia, the increase in international orders and production capacity of factories within the zone have been key to this growth. Additionally, Cambodia's new investment law and the benefits of bilateral and multilateral free trade agreements have been pivotal in boosting trade.

Investment Trends and Global Economic Context

The global economic landscape has shifted since 2020, yet the SSEZ continues to attract new investments and show positive trade activity trends. Chea Chandara, president of the Logistics and Supply Chain Business Association, notes the advantageous investment conditions in the zone, especially regarding sea freight. The majority of companies operating within the SSEZ are from China, focusing on producing goods for export to the European Union, including furniture, cosmetic cabinets, and electronics.

Implications for Cambodia's Economy

The SSEZ's trade volume in 2023 reached $3.36 billion, a 34.86% increase from 2022, accounting for approximately 7.18% of Cambodia's total trade volume of $46.83 billion. This significant contribution to the national economy highlights the SSEZ's role as a vital hub for international trade and investment in Cambodia. As the zone continues to expand and attract diverse investments, it is expected to play a crucial role in Cambodia's economic development and integration into the global market.