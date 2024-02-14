Shareholder Activism in Asia-Pacific Reaches New Heights: Navigating the Shifting Corporate Landscape

Asia-Pacific shareholder activism soared to unprecedented heights last year, outpacing previous years and shattering records. This surge, as per Lazard's annual review, signals a transformative shift in the investing environment, with new groups spearheading campaigns and reshaping the corporate landscape.

The Rising Tide of Shareholder Activism

A wave of shareholder activism swept across Asia-Pacific in the past year, with an astounding 252 new campaigns launched globally - a 7% increase from the preceding year. Europe and Asia-Pacific emerged as the epicenters of this phenomenon, experiencing record levels of activism.

As we move into 2024, the forecast indicates that this upward trend is poised to persist, with more favorable investing conditions continuing to fuel the fire of corporate activism in the region.

Three Driving Forces of Activism

Three key trends are propelling this surge in shareholder activism:

Demand for company sales: Shareholders are increasingly pressuring companies to divest underperforming business units, streamline operations, and focus on core competencies.

Activists are pushing for more representation on corporate boards, seeking to bring about strategic changes and improve governance practices.

Activists are pushing for more representation on corporate boards, seeking to bring about strategic changes and improve governance practices. Favorable economic environment: A robust economy and buoyant stock market are emboldening activists, who see this as an opportune moment to drive corporate change and unlock shareholder value.

Navigating the Shifting Landscape

In the face of this rising activism, companies are advised to engage constructively with activists and prioritize shareholder interests. This involves fostering collective board leadership, which goes beyond merely recruiting high-profile directors.

True collective board leadership hinges on governance maturity, clarity of mandate, individual accountability, and a diverse range of skills. As Asian boards increasingly grapple with issues such as future readiness, organizations must act now to fortify their corporate boards and adapt to the evolving landscape.

In conclusion, the escalation of shareholder activism in Asia-Pacific is a potent force reshaping the corporate landscape. Companies that recognize this shift and take proactive measures to strengthen their boards and engage with activists will be better equipped to navigate the challenges and seize the opportunities that lie ahead.