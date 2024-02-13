SDSA Awards 2023: Honoring the Best in Set Decoration and Celebrating Entertainment Excellence

The Set Decorators Society of America (SDSA) unveiled the winners of the SDSA Awards 2023, a prestigious event that celebrates the best achievements in set decoration for films. The announcement, made on February 14, 2024, recognized the exceptional work of decorators and designers who brought life to the screen with their creativity and dedication.

SDSA Awards 2023: A Celebration of Cinematic Artistry

The SDSA Awards honored the best in set decoration across five categories, showcasing the diverse talent and vision of the artists who work tirelessly behind the scenes. The winners included a captivating period film, a thought-provoking contemporary piece, an imaginative fantasy, and a delightful comedy.

Contemporary Feature Film: Saltburn

Set in a small coastal town, 'Saltburn' takes viewers on an emotional journey through the lives of its residents. The film's set decoration, led by the talented team of Jane Thompson and Emily Gray, masterfully captured the essence of the town and its people, earning them the SDSA Award in the contemporary film category.

Period Feature Film: Poor Things

Winning the SDSA Award for achievement in decor/design of a period film, 'Poor Things' transported audiences to a bygone era. The meticulous work of decorators Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer brought the Victorian world to life, immersing viewers in a captivating tale of love, loss, and resilience.

Fantasy or Science Fiction Film: Barbie

In the realm of fantasy and science fiction, 'Barbie' stood out for its innovative set decoration. The film's vibrant and imaginative world, crafted by the skilled team of Anna Pinnock and Rosie Goodwin, captivated audiences and earned them the SDSA Award in this category.

Comedy or Musical Feature Film: Asteroid City

The SDSA Award for best achievement in decor/design of a comedy or musical feature film went to 'Asteroid City.' Decorators Nancy Haigh and Adam Stockhausen created a whimsical and engaging world that expertly complemented the film's unique blend of humor and heart.

A Musical Documentary and the U.S.-Asia Entertainment Summit

In other entertainment news, Gravitas Ventures released the trailer for 'Killing Me Softly With His Songs,' a musical documentary about the life and work of composer Charles Fox. The film, featuring interviews with industry legends and a wealth of archival footage, will be available on streaming platforms beginning April 2nd.

Additionally, the Asia Society Southern California announced the honorees for its 14th U.S.-Asia Entertainment Summit and Game Changer Awards. Among the honorees are Lee Sung Jin, creator of the critically acclaimed series 'Beef,' and Takashi Yamakazi, director of the highly anticipated film 'Godzilla Minus One.' Musician Anderson .Paak will also be recognized for his contributions to bridging the gap between Asian and American music.

Celebrating Excellence in the World of Entertainment

As the curtain closes on the SDSA Awards 2023 and the spotlight turns to the upcoming musical documentary and U.S.-Asia Entertainment Summit, one thing remains clear: the world of entertainment is a rich tapestry of talent, creativity, and passion. These events serve as a reminder of the power of storytelling and the artists who bring those stories to life, inviting us all to embark on enlightening expeditions through the magic of film.