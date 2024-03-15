Satyukt Harnesses NASA, ESA Satellite Data to Boost Indian Farmers' Yields

Bengaluru-based Satyukt is revolutionizing agriculture for India's small and marginal farmers by providing affordable access to satellite data from NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA), and ISRO. By leveraging machine learning and a user-friendly mobile app, Satyukt aims to address critical agricultural challenges such as fertilization, pest control, and water management.

Breaking New Ground in Agriculture

With the aid of cutting-edge technology, Satyukt processes enormous volumes of raw satellite data to extract actionable insights for farmers. Sat Kumar Tomer, the company's founder, leverages his expertise in Hydrology and Water Resource Sciences along with his agrarian roots to tailor solutions that meet the specific needs of the agricultural sector. This innovative service, available at Rs 100 per acre per month, enables farmers to define their land boundaries on the app and receive vital information for improving crop yields.

From Space to Soil

Utilizing earth observation satellites, Satyukt gathers data across 11 bands, including visible and infrared spectrums. This information, combined with soil samples from various locations, trains a machine learning algorithm to predict soil quality and moisture levels with impressive accuracy. These insights empower farmers with precise recommendations for fertilization and irrigation, enhancing crop health and productivity.

Expanding Reach and Impact

Currently boasting over 55,000 users, Satyukt's impact is potentially double this figure, considering multiple farmers may access data through a single account. The company's B2B2C model, supported by over 300 channel partners, ensures its solutions reach the grassroots level. As India's space sector continues to grow, startups like Satyukt play a pivotal role in utilizing space technology for practical, earth-bound problems, demonstrating the vast potential of satellite data in agriculture.

The story of Satyukt underscores the transformative power of leveraging space technology to address everyday challenges. By making satellite data accessible and actionable for farmers, Satyukt is not just enhancing agricultural productivity but also contributing to the sustainability of India's agrarian economy. This venture stands as a testament to the innovative spirit driving the country's space sector forward, with promising implications for global food security and environmental stewardship.