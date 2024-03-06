Sarawak Unveils 'Gateway to Borneo' Campaign at ITB Berlin 2024, Eyes 4 Million Visitors

At the forefront of ITB Berlin 2024, Sarawak introduced its groundbreaking 'Gateway to Borneo' campaign, setting a new precedent in the realm of tourism digitalization. With the campaign, Sarawak not only aims to strengthen its position as a key entry point to Borneo but also to captivate global audiences with its rich cultural and natural heritage. Minister of Tourism, YB Dato Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, spearheaded the campaign launch, emphasizing Sarawak's ambition to hit the 4 million visitor mark in 2024.

Advertisment

Strategic Brand Refresh and Partnership

The 'Gateway to Borneo' campaign, aligned with ITB 2024's theme, 'Take Travel Technology to the Next Level. Together,' introduces a vibrant refresh of the 'Sarawak More to Discover' (SMTD) destination logo. This update reflects Sarawak's commitment to showcasing its diverse attractions, including its culture, adventure, nature, food, and festivals. In parallel, a renewed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tischler Reisen aims to boost Sarawak's visibility in the European market, leveraging a network of 600 agencies to promote unique travel experiences.

Boosting Visitor Arrivals and Emphasizing Sustainability

Advertisment

In pursuit of attracting 4 million visitors in 2024, Sarawak's strategic initiatives underscore a significant uptick in European visitor arrivals, demonstrating the effectiveness of its marketing efforts. Moreover, the state's dedication to Responsible Tourism and Sustainability is evident through the Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF), an event that celebrates the symbiosis of culture and nature while advancing rainforest conservation. This commitment has earned Sarawak international accolades, including the Best Global PR Campaign Award at the World Communications Forum Award in Davos, Switzerland.

Looking Ahead: Sarawak's Vision for Tourism

As Sarawak embarks on this ambitious journey, it sets a new benchmark for tourism in Borneo. The 'Gateway to Borneo' campaign is more than a marketing strategy; it's a vision for the future where digitalization, sustainability, and cultural preservation converge to create a unique travel destination. With the support of strategic partners and a focused approach to responsible tourism, Sarawak is poised to welcome the world, offering experiences that resonate with the evolving tastes of a discerning global audience.