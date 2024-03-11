Samoa's Employment Soars with 25,963 Formally Employed in December 2023, Women's Wages Overtake Men's

Samoa has marked a significant milestone in its economic recovery post-COVID-19, with a record number of individuals in formal employment as of December 2023. According to the Samoa Bureau of Statistics (SBS), the total number of formally employed individuals reached 25,963, showcasing a robust 7.0% increase compared to the same quarter the previous year. This surge represents the fifth consecutive quarter of positive employment growth, a remarkable turnaround following twelve quarters of decline since December 2019.

Gender Wage Gap Reversed

In an unprecedented shift, the average quarterly wages for women surpassed those of their male counterparts for the first time. Women earned an average of $6,531 over the quarter, while men earned slightly less at $6,440, reversing the traditional gender wage gap. This 1.5% higher earnings for women signifies a pivotal moment in Samoa's labor market, highlighting the evolving dynamics of gender equality in the workplace.

Key Contributors to Employment Growth

The Accommodation and Restaurant sectors played a significant role in driving employment numbers up, in response to the growing influx of tourists and visitors since the reopening of borders. This increase in tourism has not only revitalized these industries but also contributed to the overall economic resilience of the nation. The SBS report further highlights that the majority of industries saw an uptick in employment figures compared to the previous year, underlining the broad-based recovery across sectors.

Economic Implications and Future Outlook

The continuous growth in employment and the remarkable shift in wage dynamics underscore Samoa's successful navigation through the challenges posed by the pandemic. The increase in formal employment is a testament to the country's economic vitality and its ability to adapt and thrive in the face of adversity. With sectors like Accommodation and Restaurants leading the charge, Samoa's economic landscape is set for further expansion, promising a brighter future for its workforce and the nation as a whole.

As Samoa celebrates these achievements, it also sets a precedent for gender wage parity and economic recovery in the Pacific region. The reversal in the gender wage gap and the sustained growth in employment figures not only reflect the resilience of Samoa's economy but also its progress toward a more inclusive and equitable labor market. This positive trend in employment and wage equality marks the beginning of a new chapter in Samoa's economic history, one that other nations might look to for inspiration.