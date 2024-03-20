Samoa Sees Internet Price Drop, Further Cuts Expected in 2024: Regulator Purcell Confirms

In response to public concerns and parliamentary debates, Samoa's Regulator, Lematua Gisa Purcell, has announced that internet prices in Samoa are currently lower than in previous years, with further reductions anticipated in 2024. This statement comes amidst discussions on high connectivity costs in the country, despite the presence of significant IT infrastructure. Opposition Leader Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi has urged action to lower these costs, highlighting the potential for local businesses to benefit if prices were more competitive.

Strategic Reductions in Wholesale Prices

At the heart of the price decrease is a significant reduction in wholesale prices by the Samoa Submarine Cable Company (SSCC), which dropped from US$179 to US$69 per mbps in October 2023. This move by the SSCC, as approved by Regulator Lematua, is expected to lead to further price reductions in 2024 once the current 12-month term tariff expires. This strategic decision is a direct response to the growing demand for more affordable internet access in Samoa and represents a significant step towards achieving that goal.

Parliamentary Debate and Public Concern

The issue of high internet costs was spotlighted in a recent parliamentary debate, where Opposition Leader Tuilaepa challenged the effectiveness of the Regulator's Office in monitoring and managing connectivity prices. The debate also touched on the implications of high prices, including the potential for consumers to seek alternative solutions like Starlink kits, which remain banned in Samoa. Minister of M.C.I.T. Toelupe Pou Onesemo acknowledged these concerns, noting the government's efforts to transition policies to better serve the public's need for cost-effective services.

Looking Ahead: Implications and Expectations

As Samoa anticipates further reductions in internet costs in 2024, the focus remains on balancing the needs of service providers with the imperative to offer affordable connectivity to the populace. The government's policy shifts and the Regulator's proactive measures reflect a commitment to leveraging Samoa's IT infrastructure for the broader economic and social benefit. This evolving landscape presents an opportunity for Samoa to enhance its digital connectivity, fostering greater inclusivity and access in the digital age.