Sabah Gov Unaware of Brunei Company's Borneo High-Speed Train Initiative

KOTA KINABALU (Borneo Post) – Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Shahelmey Yahya revealed that the Sabah government was kept in the dark about a Brunei-based company's announcement to launch Borneo's first high-speed train network. The project, aimed at connecting Brunei, Sabah, Sarawak, and Kalimantan, came to light through media rather than official channels, sparking concerns over communication and coordination among stakeholders.

Unexpected Announcement Shocks Sabah Officials

During a press meet on Sunday, Shahelmey expressed surprise over the announcement by Brunergy Utama Sdn Bhd, emphasizing that Sabah had not been formally informed about the ambitious Trans-Borneo Railways (TBR) project. Despite ongoing discussions about enhancing the region's connectivity, the news about the high-speed rail initiative, promising to unite major Borneo territories over 1,620 kilometers, was unexpected. The state's immediate focus, according to Shahelmey, remains on the feasibility study for reviving the Tanjung Aru-Sembulan to Sepanggar Port route.

Multiple Proposals, One Vision

While the TBR project seems to have taken Sabah officials by surprise, it is one among several proposals aiming to boost Borneo's connectivity and economic growth. Shahelmey acknowledged receiving multiple preliminary proposals from countries including China and India, highlighting the region's strategic importance. However, he underscored the necessity of a coordinated approach to such infrastructure projects, ensuring they align with local development plans and benefit the broader community.

Looking Ahead: Implications for Borneo's Connectivity

