Romantic Film '18x2 Beyond Youthful Days' Boosts Taiwan Tourism at Iconic Filming Sites

Following the release of the romantic film "18x2 Beyond Youthful Days," travel enthusiasts and movie fans are flocking to Taiwan to explore the breathtaking filming locations spotlighted in the movie. Starring Taiwanese actor Hsu Kuang-han and Japanese actress Kaya Kiyohara, the film showcases Taiwan's rich cultural heritage and stunning landscapes, sparking significant interest in travel to these cinematic sites. Released on March 14, the film's enchanting portrayal of love and youth has not only captivated audiences but also put a spotlight on Taiwan's tourism.

Historical Significance and Cultural Charm

Among the eight key locations featured in the film, several stand out for their historical significance and cultural charm. Taiwan's First Temple of Heaven, a designated historical monument, represents a unique blend of government and public collaboration. The temple's architectural beauty and historical importance make it a must-visit for those intrigued by Taiwan's cultural heritage. Similarly, the Chuan Mei Theater, with its tradition of hand-painted movie billboards, offers a nostalgic trip back to the 1950s, contrasting sharply with the modern digital age. Notably, Bao'an Station, the best-preserved wooden station from the Japanese colonial era, offers visitors a glimpse into Taiwan's past, complete with 'wishing you safety and health' tickets that have become cherished souvenirs.

Experiencing Taiwan's Local Flavor

For those looking to dive deeper into Taiwan's local culture, the Wusheng Night Market in Tainan offers an immersive experience. From candied sweet potatoes and Taiwanese sausage with sticky rice to classic night-market games, visitors can savor the flavors and fun of Taiwan's street food scene. Yuguang Island's famous sunsets and tranquil forests provide a serene escape, while the area's popularity among newlyweds for wedding photo shoots adds a romantic allure. Additionally, the film's depiction of sky lantern releases at Shifen Station has drawn visitors eager to partake in this traditional activity, symbolizing the release of wishes and dreams into the night sky.

A Tourism Boom Fueled by Cinema

The release of "18x2 Beyond Youthful Days" has undeniably sparked a tourism boom, with fans of the film and travelers alike eager to explore the real-life backdrops to the movie's enchanting story. Klook's highlighting of these locations underscores the growing trend of cinematic tourism, where film enthusiasts travel to experience firsthand the settings of their favorite movies. This phenomenon not only boosts local economies but also fosters a deeper appreciation for the cultural and historical contexts portrayed in cinema. As Taiwan welcomes visitors to these iconic sites, the film's legacy continues to enrich the tourism landscape, inviting travelers to embark on their own journeys of discovery and romance.