Rohingya Camps' Illicit SIM Trade Thrives Despite Ban: 1 Million SIMs Circulate

In Cox's Bazar, a paradox exists where the sale of SIM cards is officially prohibited in Rohingya refugee camps, yet mobile connectivity flourishes, challenging regulatory efforts. Despite the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission's (BTRC) stringent prohibition, an estimated 800,000 to 1 million SIM cards are active amongst the 1.3 million Rohingya residing in Ukhiya and Teknaf camps. The recent arrest of two local mobile company sales representatives, Abul Kashem and Md Hassan, with 70 SIM cards, has unveiled a complex network of illicit SIM distribution.

Investigation Unveils a Complex Network

The case's investigating officer revealed that Kashem and Hassan provided substantial information about the SIM card trade. Nurul Amin, owner of Amin Mobile Service in Ukhiya, disclosed that fraudulent practices involving the misuse of customer fingerprints to register multiple SIMs under one National ID card are rampant. These SIMs are then sold at inflated prices to the Rohingyas, exploiting their need for connectivity.

Exploiting Connectivity Needs

Within the camps, the demand for mobile connectivity is high. Many Rohingyas use multiple handsets and SIMs, including those from Myanmar, to stay connected. Despite the lack of legal avenues to obtain SIMs, about 30 small shops within the camps have been selling them. The Rohingyas' access to robust 24-hour network connectivity starkly contrasts with the locals' network issues, highlighting the extent of the illicit trade.

Authorities' Response and Challenges

Teknaf's upazila executive officer, Adnan Chowdhury, expressed concern over the situation, emphasizing the need for immediate action. Despite efforts, including plans to shut down Myanmar's mobile network in the camps and proposals to legally provide Bangladeshi SIMs to the Rohingyas, the illicit trade persists. The Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner, Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, acknowledged the committee's decision but noted the lack of progress in curbing the use of illegal SIMs.

The proliferation of illegal SIM cards among the Rohingya refugees in Cox's Bazar highlights a significant challenge to regulatory and security frameworks. While the authorities grapple with enforcement and policy implementation, the demand for connectivity within the camps continues to drive a thriving underground market. This situation underscores the complexities of providing essential services to displaced populations within the constraints of national security and regulatory policies.