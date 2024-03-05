Reviving Tradition: Protibha's Rickshaw Art Workshop Unites Generations in Bangladesh

On a quiet afternoon in Dhaka, a unique gathering took place that bridged generations and breathed life into a fading tradition. Participants, ranging from nine to 60 years old, were engrossed in painting vibrant designs typical of Bangladeshi rickshaw art, under the guidance of seasoned artists. This was part of a pioneering initiative by Protibha, a social enterprise committed to preserving traditional art forms, in collaboration with the local NGO, It's Humanity Foundation (IHF).

Advertisment

Empowering Communities Through Art

Since 2016, Protibha has championed the cause of rickshaw art, an emblematic expression of Bangladesh's rich cultural tapestry. The workshop held on March 2, led by artists Md Khokon and Md Simon, aimed to pass this cherished skill onto future generations. Maisha Lubana, the general secretary of IHF, highlighted the event's success and announced plans for subsequent workshops to continue this cultural education. The initiative not only fosters artistic skills but also supports rickshaw artists in sustaining their livelihoods by transforming their artwork into everyday items, promoting a sense of community identity and cultural heritage.

A Fusion of Art and Therapy

Advertisment

For many participants, the workshop served as more than just a lesson in art; it was a therapeutic session that allowed them to connect with their heritage. The enthusiasm among attendees, including amateurs and art aficionados, underscores the intrinsic appeal and therapeutic potential of rickshaw art. This sentiment is echoed by Md Adnan Hossain, founder and executive director of IHF, who notes the popularity of rickshaw art among the expatriate community and its role in keeping the cultural connection alive across borders.

Looking Ahead: Expanding the Initiative

With the aim of nurturing this art form and ensuring its longevity, Protibha plans to introduce day-long sessions and different levels of expertise, under the tutelage of chief artist Rafikul Islam. Recognizing the scarcity of recreational activities in Dhaka, especially those that span age groups and interests, this initiative fills a significant void. Through engaging younger generations and seniors alike, Protibha not only preserves an important cultural heritage but also fosters a creative and innovative spirit among participants.

As this initiative unfolds, it serves as a beacon of hope for the preservation of traditional art forms. By creating a space where art and community converge, Protibha and IHF are laying the groundwork for a future where traditions are not only remembered but are also a vibrant part of contemporary life. The success of the rickshaw art workshop is a testament to the power of art in uniting communities, bridging generational divides, and celebrating cultural heritage.