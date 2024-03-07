Reviving Klong Ong Ang: UTN MP Urges BMA to Restore Bangkok's Award-Winning Tourist Hotspot

Yesterday, Kriangyot Sudlapha, a Parliament member from United Thai Nation Party, raised a pressing concern about the deteriorating state of Klong Ong Ang, a key tourist attraction in Bangkok's Chinatown. Kriangyot highlighted the area's pollution, the presence of homeless individuals, and the decline in weekend walking street activities, urging the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to take action.

From Bustling Hotspot to Neglected Space

Klong Ong Ang, nestled in the Phra Nakhon district, was transformed into a vibrant public space in 2019, featuring clean canal water, paved walkways, and colorful street art. This rejuvenation project quickly turned the area into a popular landmark, known for its lively weekend walking street activities that attracted locals and tourists alike, stimulating the local economy. However, recent observations by Kriangyot Sudlapha have brought to light the decline in the area's conditions, with pollution and homelessness tarnishing its once vibrant appeal.

Call for Action

In his appeal to the House of Representatives, Kriangyot questioned the BMA's current lack of engagement with the area, emphasizing the need for renewed activities and initiatives to restore Klong Ong Ang's charm and economic vitality. His concerns underscore the importance of maintaining and enhancing public spaces to continue benefiting local communities and the city's tourism industry.

Recognized Excellence in Urban Revitalization

The transformation of Klong Ong Ang was not only a success story for Bangkok but also earned international recognition, receiving the 2020 Asian Townscape Award from the United Nations Human Settlement Programme (UN-Habitat). This accolade was awarded based on criteria such as environmental friendliness, sustainability, and the appreciation of local culture, highlighting the potential of Klong Ong Ang to serve as a model for urban revitalization.

The current state of Klong Ong Ang serves as a reminder of the ongoing need for investment, innovation, and community engagement in public spaces. As discussions continue, the hope remains that the BMA will heed Kriangyot Sudlapha's call, taking swift action to restore Klong Ong Ang to its former glory, ensuring its sustainability and continued contribution to Bangkok's cultural and economic landscape.