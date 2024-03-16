Revival of Five Key Construction Projects in Preah Sihanouk: New Era of Development

Five once-stalled projects in Preah Sihanouk province, encompassing condominiums, a hotel, and an office building, are gearing up for completion, energized by the Preah Sihanouk Investment Promotion working group's commitment. This initiative, aligning with the government's "Special Programme to Promote Investment in Preah Sihanouk Province for 2024", promises to breathe new life into the local economy by offering special tax and non-tax incentives to facilitate the resumption and operation of these developments within the year.

Strategic Incentives to Kickstart Development

During a pivotal meeting on March 12, the working group deliberated on strategies to invigorate the private sector, proposing a blend of mediation, out-of-court dispute resolution, and enticing incentives for five critical projects. This meeting, steered by Hean Sahip and attended by key ministry representatives, marked a decisive step towards resolving the stagnation faced by these ventures. The selected projects, strategically located across Sihanoukville, have been identified as crucial for the province's infrastructural and economic revitalization.

Facilitating Smooth Implementation

The working group's agreement lays the groundwork for the expedited completion and operational commencement of the projects. By fostering an environment conducive to investment, the initiative not only targets immediate construction resumption but also aims at enhancing the overall investment climate in Preah Sihanouk. Deputy governor Long Dimanche emphasized the ongoing efforts to evaluate and support businesses seeking to benefit from the special incentives, reinforcing the government's commitment to economic rejuvenation.

Public Forum and Future Outlook

A public forum organized on March 13 served as a platform to elucidate the workings of the incentive program, highlighting the government's dedication to supporting both existing and new investments that meet specific criteria. The announcement of this incentive program by Prime Minister Hun Manet earlier this year underscores a strategic shift towards ensuring the province's development trajectory aligns with broader economic goals, promising a brighter future for Preah Sihanouk.