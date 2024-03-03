Revamping Kathmandu: Integrating Street Vendors into Urban Economy for Inclusive Growth

In a candid interview, Mahendra Subba, President of the Regional and Urban Planners' Society of Nepal, sheds light on the challenges and prospects of integrating street vendors into Kathmandu's urban fabric. With a Ph.D. in town and regional planning, Subba advocates for a more inclusive approach towards the city's informal sector, emphasizing the importance of recognizing street vendors as a vital component of the urban economy.

Understanding the Problem

Subba points out that the issue of street vendors in Kathmandu cannot be viewed in isolation. The rapid urbanization and migration from rural to urban areas have resulted in a significant number of individuals resorting to street vending for livelihood. Approximately 40 percent of micro-level businesses in Nepal operate without formal registration, attributed to bureaucratic hurdles, financial disincentives, and a lack of exit strategies from the formal sector. This trend is not unique to Nepal, as other countries have adopted more liberal policies to accommodate street vendors, contributing positively to their economies.

Policy and Management Flaws

Despite the National Urban Development Strategy-2017 recognizing the informal economy as a crucial part of urban development, local policies and management practices have largely failed to reflect this understanding. Subba criticizes the lack of comprehensive policies and plans at the local level and suggests that recognizing and mapping street vending activities could pave the way for better integration. He challenges the notion of viewing vendors as adversaries and stresses the need for designated areas and times that could harmonize street vending with urban life.

Prospects for Integration

Subba envisions a more inclusive urban planning approach that accommodates street vendors and squatters, aligning with the constitutional guarantee of housing as a fundamental right. He proposes registration, regulation, and skills upgrading as mechanisms to transition vendors into the formal sector. Furthermore, creating pedestrian-friendly zones and recognizing the multifaceted nature of urban poverty and migration could address broader urban planning challenges. Subba calls for collaborative efforts among federal, provincial, and local units to develop comprehensive solutions that respect the dignity of street vendors while enhancing the urban economy.

The conversation with Mahendra Subba highlights the complexity of urban management and the need for policies that reflect the realities of all city dwellers. By integrating street vendors into the urban economy, Kathmandu can take a significant step towards inclusive growth and sustainable development, ensuring that human needs are prioritized over vehicular accommodation in public spaces.