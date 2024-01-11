Focus on the Lavish Royal Wedding of Prince Mateen of Brunei's Royal at the Historic Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque

Steeped in grandeur and tradition, the royal wedding between Prince Mateen of Brunei and his bride Anisha Rosnah Isa-Kalebic unfolded at the historic Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei. The mosque, named after the 28th Sultan of Brunei, Omar Ali Saifuddien III, stood as a resplendent symbol of the Muslim-majority nation's deep-rooted faith and architectural prowess.

The Majestic Venue

The mosque, a significant tourist attraction in its own right, is renowned for its Mughal architecture and lavish construction. Built from 1954 to 1958 using 1,500 tons of concrete and 700 tons of steel, the mosque's golden dome is a sight to behold, visible throughout the capital. The interiors resonate with an aura of opulence, adorned with Italian marble, Shanghai granite, chandeliers imported from the U.K., and handwoven carpets from Saudi Arabia. Spanning a two-hectare site nearly encircled by a scenic lagoon, the mosque also houses a replica of a 16th-century royal barge, a tribute to the nation's regal past.

Respectful Practices

The mosque, which can accommodate up to 3,000 worshippers, mandates respectful practices for all visitors. These include removing shoes before entering the premises, avoiding disruptions during prayer times, and adhering to a modest dress code, which includes headscarves for women. The iconic religious site is open to the public on most weekdays, serving as a testament to the religious traditions and cultural heritage of Brunei.

The Royal Wedding

The 10-day wedding festivities of Prince Mateen, the 10th child and sixth in line to the throne of the current Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, commenced with traditional ceremonies, culminating in the exchange of vows at the mosque. Anisha Rosnah Isa-Kalebic, the bride, is a graduate from an English university, the owner of a fashion label, and a co-owner of a tourism business. She also happens to be the granddaughter of the Sultan's advisor. The regal wedding, marked with ceremonial splendour, showcased the royal traditions and socio-cultural fabric of Brunei, captivating the attention of international onlookers.