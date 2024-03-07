Prime Minister's Adviser Champions Renewable Energy at 7th ICDRET, Dhaka

At the heart of Dhaka, a significant stride towards renewable energy was made as Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, the adviser to the prime minister, delivered a compelling address at the inauguration of the 7th International Conference on the Developments in Renewable Energy Technology (ICDRET) at United International University. Highlighting the urgent need for innovation in the renewable energy sector, Chowdhury called upon young scientists and engineers to take the lead in advancing technology that meets Bangladesh's energy requirements more sustainably.

Urgent Call for Renewable Innovations

In his speech, Chowdhury emphasized the importance of developing renewable energy technologies that are not only efficient but also tailored to the country's specific needs. He pointed out the potential for significant economic and environmental benefits by converting diesel-run irrigation pumps to solar power, an initiative that could also bolster the national grid with additional electricity. This approach, he noted, would not only contribute to energy sustainability but also significantly reduce the nation's reliance on costly fuel imports.

Integrating Efforts for a Sustainable Future

Chowdhury's address underscored the critical role of collaboration among organizations and companies within the renewable energy sector. By aligning their efforts with the national clean energy initiative, these entities can drive more impactful innovations and solutions. The conference, organized by the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering and the Centre for Energy Research of UIU, serves as a platform for such integration, bringing together experts, academics, and young scientists to share knowledge and foster partnerships for advancing renewable energy technologies.

Highlighting Renewable Energy's Potential

The event saw participation from notable figures, including professor Md Abul Kashem Mia, vice-chancellor of UIU, who chaired the event, and other distinguished professionals like professor M Rezwan Khan and Shahriar Ahmed Chowdhury. Their discussions and presentations highlighted the vast potential of renewable energy in addressing both local and global energy challenges, setting the stage for innovative research and development in the sector.

This momentous occasion marks a significant step forward in Bangladesh's journey towards energy sustainability. By rallying young scientists and engineers around the cause of renewable energy, and fostering collaboration among key stakeholders, the nation is poised to make substantial advances in clean energy technology. As the world watches, the efforts and innovations sparked by this conference could very well pave the way for a greener, more sustainable future for Bangladesh and beyond.