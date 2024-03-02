Prime Minister Modi Flags Off First Crude Oil from ONGC's KG Deepwater Project, Boosting India's Energy Production

In a landmark development for India's energy sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently flagged off the tanker Swarna Sindhu, carrying the inaugural parcel of crude oil from the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation's (ONGC) newly commissioned Krishna Godavari (KG) deepwater project. Situated in Andhra offshore, this project is poised to significantly enhance India's oil and gas output, marking a pivotal moment in the nation's pursuit of energy self-reliance.

Advertisment

Boost to India's Oil and Gas Production

At its full capacity, the KG deepwater initiative is expected to augment India's oil and gas production by an impressive 7 percent. This surge in production is critical for reducing the country's dependence on imported energy, thereby bolstering national energy security. The project's onset is a significant stride towards fulfilling India's ambition of achieving self-sufficiency in energy.

Project Details and Production Capacity

Advertisment

The KG block KG-DWN-98/2, located in the Andhra offshore, began oil production in January 2024. Presently, the field produces approximately 12,000-12,500 barrels of oil daily, utilizing a floating production and storage offloading (FPSO) facility. This oil is stored on the FPSO and periodically transferred to a vessel for transportation to a coastal refinery for processing. The deployment of Shapoorji Pallonji's FPSO Armada Sterling V, the largest floating installation in the Indian subcontinent, underscores India's capabilities in the global energy domain.

Further Developments and National Commitment

Alongside the KG deepwater project, Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated several other significant projects including ONGC's Mumbai High North Oil Field Redevelopment Phase IV, Heera Redevelopment Phase-III, and phase-II development in Krishna Godavari Nagayalanka NELP Block. With investments surpassing Rs 41,000 crore, these initiatives reflect India's dedication to enhancing its energy infrastructure and securing energy independence.

The inauguration of the first crude oil parcel from ONGC's KG deepwater project not only marks a significant milestone for India's energy sector but also symbolizes the nation's steadfast commitment to increasing its energy production capabilities. As India moves closer to energy self-reliance, these efforts lay the groundwork for a more secure and sustainable energy future.