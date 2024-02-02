Presidential Adviser Galvez Stands against Mindanao's Secession from the Philippines

Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity, Carlito Galvez Jr., has voiced his strong opposition to the controversial proposal by former President Rodrigo Duterte that Mindanao should secede from the Philippines. Galvez stressed that such a move would not only be detrimental to the country but also unconstitutional.

Strengthening Unity, Advocating Peace

In his public address, Galvez urged all Filipinos to stand against any movement that seeks to destabilize the nation, emphasizing the need for a robust and united Philippines. He underscored the significant progress achieved in fostering peace and autonomy in the Bangsamoro region through the comprehensive peace process, which has ended decades of armed conflict in Mindanao.

The Transforming Image of Mindanao

Galvez highlighted the transformation of Mindanao from a land riddled with violence and rebellion to a beacon of hope and unity. He said the peace agreements with former revolutionary groups have played a substantial role in this transformation. The former members of these groups, he pointed out, are now actively participating in nation-building and aiding the national government in promoting peace and sustainable development in the Bangsamoro region through inclusive and moral governance.

Opposition to Duterte's Proposal

The proposal for Mindanao's secession came from former President Duterte, a move which has been widely opposed. Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) also expressed his opposition, urging everyone to protect the gains achieved through the peace processes. There have been speculations that Duterte's advocacy for Mindanao's secession might be linked to evading the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court (ICC) regarding the investigation into his 'war on drugs.'

In conclusion, while the idea of Mindanao's secession from the Philippines has stirred up a controversy, the emphasis remains on unity, peace, and reconciliation. The voices advocating for these principles, led by Presidential Adviser Galvez, are a testament to the commitment to preserving the integrity of the nation and the progress achieved thus far.