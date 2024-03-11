President Yoon Unveils Deregulation Plans to Boost Gangwon Tourism, Eyes Economic Surge

On March 11, 2024, President Yoon Suk Yeol made a significant commitment to transform Gangwon Province into a major tourist destination, promising to ease regulations and initiate several development projects.

Advertisment

The announcement came during a government-public debate in the province, focusing on the introduction of a new cable car system on Mount Seorak and broader efforts to stimulate economic growth and innovation within the region.

Revitalizing Gangwon's Economy through Tourism

Highlighting the potential of the tourist industry to rejuvenate Gangwon's economy, President Yoon emphasized the construction of additional cable car systems as per the local community's desires. The proposed cable car project on Mount Seorak, in particular, is poised to attract an influx of tourists, promising over 130 billion won in economic benefits once operational in 2026.

Advertisment

Despite facing opposition from environmental activists concerned about the impact on the region's flora and fauna, the project received conditional approval, with construction commencing in November 2023.

Aside from the cable car project, Yoon's administration plans to deregulate state-owned forest areas to allow the development of tourist trains and camping sites, further enhancing the province's tourism appeal. A significant part of the strategy includes improving transportation links between Gangwon and the wider Seoul area, with expansions to the Great Train Express (GTX) commuter rail network facilitating travel to and from the province.

Moreover, the government aims to foster a conducive environment for the growth of cutting-edge industries, including digital and bio, through the ambitious '333 project' which targets the creation of 30,000 jobs, the establishment of 3,000 digital companies, and a 300 percent increase in revenue.

Advertisment

A Sustainable Future for Gangwon

President Yoon's pledge to support Gangwon Province extends beyond immediate economic benefits, envisioning a sustainable future where economic growth and environmental conservation coexist. The initiatives reflect a comprehensive approach to regional development, balancing the need for economic revitalization with the preservation of natural resources.

As the projects unfold, Gangwon is set to emerge not only as a leading tourist destination but also as a hub for innovation and sustainable development, marking a new chapter in South Korea's regional growth story.