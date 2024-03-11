President Tokayev Extends Ramadan Greetings, Stresses Unity and Compassion

ASTANA – On March 11, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev conveyed his heartfelt congratulations to the nation on the commencement of the Holy Month of Ramadan, a period marked by fasting, reflection, and community, as reported by the Akorda press service. This significant Islamic month, celebrated from March 11 until April 9, is dedicated to the first revelation of the Quran to Prophet Muhammad, fostering a time for spiritual growth and charitable acts.

Embracing the Spirit of Ramadan

President Tokayev's message underscored the core values of Ramadan, highlighting kindness, honesty, mercy, and compassion as pillars that strengthen society during this sacred month. "During Ramadan, the unity and solidarity of Muslims are clearly manifested," Tokayev noted, emphasizing the importance of spiritual purification and charity. His address not only reflected on the religious significance of the month but also on its role in promoting peace, harmony, and progress within Kazakhstan.

Unity and Progress: The Way Forward

The President expressed his confidence in the nation's ability to overcome challenges through the principles embodied in Ramadan. "A country where its religious and cultural traditions are respected, and peace and harmony reign will overcome any challenges," he stated, affirming his belief in the country's path of progress grounded in harmony and mutual understanding. Moreover, Tokayev extended his wishes for good health, prosperity, and success to everyone observing the fast.

Significant Dates and Celebrations

Ramadan, the ninth month of the lunar Islamic calendar, is a time when Muslims worldwide engage in fasting, prayer, and reflection, abstaining from physical indulgences from dawn until sunset. The period also includes Laylat al-Qadr, or the night of power, observed on the night of April 5 to 6, which commemorates the first revelation of the Quran. The Holy Month concludes with the celebration of Oraza Ait (Eid al-Fitr in Kazakh) on April 10, marking a time of feasting and joy among the Muslim community.

As the nation embraces the spirit of Ramadan, President Tokayev's message serves as a reminder of the enduring values that not only define this holy month but also the fabric of Kazakh society. Through unity, compassion, and mutual respect, Kazakhstan reaffirms its commitment to a future marked by peace, harmony, and sustained progress.