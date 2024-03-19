President Marcos Promotes Philippines' Economic Growth, Invites WEF Investors

MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. highlighted the Philippines' economic achievements and potential for investment at the World Economic Forum Country Roundtable, urging global investors to explore opportunities in a nation poised for sustained economic expansion. Under his leadership, the Philippines has seen significant GDP growth, outpacing ASEAN and China, propelled by ambitious infrastructure projects, public-private partnerships, and reforms aimed at improving the business climate and attracting foreign investment.

Economic Growth and Strategic Reforms

The Philippines, under President Marcos, has embarked on a journey of robust economic growth, with 2023 marking a year of the highest GDP growth across ASEAN, including China. This achievement surpasses the forecasts of major organizations like the IMF and the World Bank. Marcos attributes this success to a series of strategic reforms and initiatives, including a focus on infrastructure development and enhancements in the public-private partnership model. These efforts aim to foster an inclusive and efficient environment for nation-building and economic development.

Investment Opportunities Unveiled

Marcos detailed measures to boost the ease of doing business and to attract investments in key industries through reforms in corporate income tax and fiscal incentives. He emphasized economic liberalization measures that open up a range of sectors for international investment, showcasing the Philippines as a fertile ground for high-impact investments. The establishment of the Maharlika Investment Fund was highlighted as a significant move to attract equity financing and drive long-term growth, demonstrating the country's commitment to becoming a more attractive investment destination.

Strengthening Regional and Global Ties

In addition to domestic reforms, Marcos stressed the importance of strengthening trade and economic ties across the region and globally, amidst a backdrop of geoeconomic fragmentation. The Philippines' active participation in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity, along with its commitment to ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, positions the country as a champion of regional economic integration and shared prosperity. The WEF Country Roundtable, attended by WEF President Børge Brende and international business leaders, underscores the Philippines' efforts to engage with the global community and attract foreign investments.

As the Philippines continues to navigate its path towards economic prosperity, the initiatives and reforms presented by President Marcos at the World Economic Forum Country Roundtable serve as a testament to the country's readiness and openness to international investors. With a clear vision and strategic approach, the Philippines is not only advancing its economic agenda but also contributing to the broader goal of fostering inclusive growth and cooperation in the region and beyond.