Post-Pandemic Marriage Spike in China, South Korea Unlikely to Halt Baby Bust

For the first time in years, marriage rates in China and South Korea have seen an uptick, sparking discussions about potential impacts on the longstanding issue of declining birth rates in both countries. According to recent data from South Korea's statistics office and China's civil affairs ministry, there has been a slight increase in the number of couples getting married in 2023 compared to the previous year. However, experts argue that this minor rise does not signal a reversal in the trend of falling birth rates that these nations are grappling with due to various socio-economic factors.

Understanding the Marriage Uptick

In South Korea, the statistics office noted a 1% increase in marriages from 2022, marking the first rise since 2011 with 193,657 couples wedded in 2023. Similarly, China witnessed approximately 847,000 more marriages by late 2023 than the previous year, the first increase since 2013. Officials and demographers attribute this rise to the postponement of weddings during the COVID-19 pandemic, as restrictions eased and the wedding economy rebounded. However, underlying factors such as a declining youth population, high marriage costs, and changing attitudes towards matrimony continue to challenge the traditional marriage paradigm in both countries.

Demographic Dilemmas Persist

Despite governmental efforts in South Korea and China to encourage marriage and subsequently increase birth rates, the demographic challenges of declining birth rates and aging populations remain daunting. South Korea, with the world's lowest birth rate, and China, facing a similar demographic downturn, have invested significantly in policies aimed at boosting fertility rates. Yet, as Stuart Gietel-Basten, a professor at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, points out, the uptick in marriages might not significantly impact birth rates due to ongoing trends of couples having fewer children or none at all. The deep-seated issues of high child-rearing costs, societal expectations, and the desire for personal autonomy further complicate the situation.

Shifting Strategies for a New Era

Experts suggest that rather than attempting to reverse demographic trends through policies focused solely on increasing marriage and birth rates, governments need to adapt to the changing societal landscape. This includes addressing broader issues related to gender equality, work-life balance, and the economic pressures of raising a family. As Zheng Mu from the National University of Singapore emphasizes, a more holistic approach that makes individuals feel at ease to pursue their lives autonomously could prove more effective. Adapting to demographic shifts, rather than trying to reverse them, might be the most viable path forward for policymakers in these East Asian nations.

As marriage rates in China and South Korea show a slight recovery post-pandemic, the deeper demographic challenges these countries face call for innovative and comprehensive strategies. The increase in marriages, though noteworthy, highlights the complexity of addressing declining birth rates amidst evolving societal norms and economic conditions. As the world watches, the effectiveness of governmental efforts to nurture demographic resilience amid changing times remains to be seen.