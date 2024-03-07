Port Blair Police Seize 346g Ganja, Arrest Repeat Offender Sarfaraz Alam

On the night between February 28th and March 1st, 2024, a strategic operation led by the Andaman and Nicobar Police unfolded in Port Blair's Corbyn's Cove, marking a significant milestone in the region's ongoing battle against narcotics. Spearheaded by Inspector Vishal Ram and his team, the raid resulted in the apprehension of Sarfaraz Alam, a local auto driver with a history of legal infractions, and the seizure of 346 grams of ganja. Under the supervision of senior officials, this operation not only highlights the local law enforcement's commitment to eradicating drug-related crimes but also underscores the challenges faced in combating the drug menace on these islands.

Strategic Operation and Arrest

The operation was meticulously planned following actionable intelligence regarding Alam's activities. Sarfaraz Alam, previously implicated in a POCSO case in 2020 and an IPC case in 2022, was caught red-handed by the police team, which acted promptly and efficiently. The raid, conducted under the command of Dy. SP (CID) and the overarching supervision of Shri Rajeev Ranjan, IPS, SP(CID), led to the registration of a case under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act-1985, with further investigation underway. This case exemplifies the rigorous efforts and strategies deployed by the A&N Police in their crackdown on drug trafficking and possession.

Continued Efforts Against Drug Menace

In 2023, the Andaman and Nicobar Police made significant strides in their anti-drug campaign, registering 77 NDPS cases and apprehending 112 individuals, alongside the seizure of substantial quantities of illicit substances. The current year has seen the continuation of these efforts, with 10 NDPS cases already registered and 11 accused persons apprehended as of March 6, 2024. These actions reflect the police's unwavering commitment to curbing the drug problem that plagues the island, a testament to their dedication to maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety and well-being of the community.

Community Involvement and Appeal for Information

The Andaman and Nicobar Police have actively encouraged community participation in their fight against illegal activities, including drug trafficking. By providing multiple channels for the public to report suspicious activities anonymously, they aim to foster a collaborative environment where the public feels safe and empowered to contribute to the safety of their community. This approach not only aids in intelligence gathering but also strengthens the bond between the police force and the residents, creating a united front against criminal activities on the islands.

As the investigation into Sarfaraz Alam's case progresses, it serves as a reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by law enforcement agencies in tackling the drug menace. The successful raid at Corbyn's Cove is a testament to the relentless efforts of the Andaman and Nicobar Police, who continue to work tirelessly to ensure the islands remain a safe haven free from the clutches of drug-related crimes. This incident underscores the importance of community vigilance and cooperation in combating illicit activities, reinforcing the notion that the battle against drugs is a collective responsibility that requires the active participation of all stakeholders.