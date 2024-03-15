Pokhara Named Nepal's Tourism Capital in Grand Ceremony with Prime Minister Dahal

Pokhara is on the brink of a historic moment, poised to be declared Nepal's tourism capital on March 17, in a ceremony graced by Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal. Marking a significant milestone, the event is expected to bolster the city's cultural and economic stature on both a national and international level.

Preparations for a Historic Announcement

The declaration event, organized by the Gandaki Province government along with Pokhara metropolitan city, will commence with a vibrant rally featuring various cultural processions from Basundhara Park. The highlight of the day, the unveiling of the tourism capital marker, will take place at Fewa Lake's Barahighat, symbolizing Pokhara's elevated status in the realm of Nepalese tourism. Secretary at the Ministry of Industry, Tourism, Forest, and Environment of Gandaki Province, Kuman Singh Gurung, has underscored the significance of this event, which aims to celebrate and promote Pokhara's rich cultural heritage and natural beauty.

Community and Government Collaboration

To ensure the declaration ceremony is a resounding success, a main ceremony committee has been established, led by the Mayor of Pokhara. This committee includes key figures such as the chief secretary of Gandaki Province, all secretaries, and chairpersons from various rural municipalities—Rupa, Madi, Machhapuchchhre, Annapurna, Phedikhola, Suklagandaki, Kushma, and Modi. Their involvement signifies the collective effort and unity among local government bodies and tourism-related organizations in positioning Pokhara as a premier destination for travelers.

Implications for Pokhara and Nepal's Tourism Industry

This declaration is more than a ceremonial title; it represents a strategic move to enhance Pokhara's visibility on the global stage and attract more tourists to Nepal. By focusing on the city's unique offerings, from its serene lakes to the panoramic views of the Annapurna range, Pokhara stands to gain significantly in terms of tourism revenue and international recognition. The event not only celebrates Pokhara's contributions to Nepal's cultural landscape but also sets the stage for future development and preservation efforts within the region.

As the ceremony approaches, the anticipation and excitement among the residents of Pokhara and stakeholders in the tourism industry are palpable. This declaration could mark the beginning of a new chapter in Nepal's tourism narrative, with Pokhara leading the way as a beacon of cultural pride and natural beauty. The eyes of the world will be on Pokhara come March 17, as it officially takes its place as Nepal's tourism capital, setting a precedent for how culture and nature can coalesce to create a destination that is both enriching and inspiring.