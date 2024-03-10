PM Modi in Gurugram Today: To Inaugurate, Lay Foundation for National Highway Projects Worth Rs 1 Lakh Crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a significant infrastructure development spree, inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for 112 National Highway projects worth approximately Rs 1 lakh crore, during his 10-day, 12-state campaign. On March 11, 2024, Modi's stop in Gurugram, Haryana, highlighted the inauguration of the Dwarka Expressway's Haryana section, a pivotal move aimed at easing congestion and improving connectivity between Delhi and Gurugram.

Strategic Infrastructure Development

The inauguration of the 19-km-long Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway, constructed at a cost of around Rs 4,100 crore, stands as a testament to the government's commitment to bolstering infrastructure. This section of the expressway promises to provide seamless connectivity to the IGI Airport in Delhi and includes significant stretches like the Delhi-Haryana Border to Basai Rail-over-Bridge and Basai ROB to Kherki Daula. Alongside, Modi inaugurated several other projects across different states, including the Urban Extension Road-II in Delhi, Lucknow Ring Road in Uttar Pradesh, and sections of NH-16 and NH-21 in Andhra Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, respectively.

Foundation for Future Growth

Moreover, the foundation stone laying ceremony for new projects underscores the government's forward-looking approach to infrastructure development. Projects such as the Bengaluru-Kadappa-Vijayawada Expressway in Andhra Pradesh and the Belgaum-Hungund-Raichur Section of NH-748A in Karnataka are expected to significantly enhance the national highway network. These initiatives not only promise to boost socio-economic growth but also aim to create job opportunities and stimulate trade and commerce across the country.

Implications and Potential Outcomes

These extensive projects, once completed, are poised to reshape the landscape of India's infrastructure, making travel and transportation more efficient and less time-consuming. The strategic focus on developing the national highway network reflects a broader vision of connecting the nation more closely while fostering economic development and regional integration. As these projects progress, the anticipated boost in trade, improved connectivity, and job creation are likely to have a lasting impact on India's socio-economic fabric.