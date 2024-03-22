Phnom Penh Cracks Down on Noise Pollution: Bans Modified Horns, Exhaust Pipes

In a decisive move to combat noise pollution and restore social order, the Phnom Penh Municipal Administration has announced a comprehensive ban on modified vehicle horns and exhaust pipes. This initiative, spearheaded by municipal governor Khuong Sreng and backed by Prime Minister Hun Manet, aims to address the public nuisance and safety hazards posed by these modifications.

Immediate Action Against Public Nuisance

The ban, effective from March 19, targets the rampant use of modified vehicular horns, which have been reported to play various tunes, causing disturbances in sensitive areas such as schools, hospitals, and religious institutions. Owners of vehicles and garages have been given a one-week ultimatum to comply with the new regulations or face legal consequences. In parallel, the transport ministry has issued directives for drivers to ensure their horns comply with vehicle standards, emphasizing the importance of using horns judiciously to prevent accidents.

Enforcement and Compliance

Authorities are taking a firm stance on enforcement, with the National Police and provincial law enforcement teams conducting inspections and impounding non-compliant horns. The message from the government is clear: businesses involved in the sale or modification of horns and exhaust systems must cease operations immediately, or risk shutdown. Additionally, the Asia Injury Prevention (AIP) Foundation and other stakeholders have called for both educational and legal measures to ensure driver and business compliance with the new regulations.

Broader Implications for Road Safety and Social Order

This ban not only addresses the immediate issue of noise pollution but also sets a precedent for future measures to enhance road safety and maintain social harmony. Experts and officials, including Yang Peou of the Royal Academy of Cambodia, advocate for the extension of similar regulations across the country, underscoring the need for proactive measures to uphold technical standards for vehicles and protect public welfare. As the city enforces this ban, the implications for urban living and vehicular behavior are expected to be significant, promising a quieter and safer environment for the citizens of Phnom Penh.