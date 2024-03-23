Phnom Penh Bans Modified Vehicle Horns to Tackle Public Nuisance and Enhance Social Order

In a decisive move to curb noise pollution and restore social harmony, Phnom Penh's municipal administration has enacted a ban on the use and sale of modified vehicular horns and exhaust pipes. This initiative, spearheaded by municipal governor Khuong Sreng and supported by Prime Minister Hun Manet, aims to eliminate the public nuisance and potential road safety risks associated with these modifications. The ban, effective immediately, underscores the government's commitment to enhancing public well-being and road safety.

Immediate Actions and Legal Implications

Following the directive signed on March 19, vehicle owners and businesses dealing in modified vehicular accessories have been given a one-week ultimatum to comply with the new regulations. Failure to adhere to these guidelines will result in stringent legal actions, including possible business shutdowns. The transport ministry, under minister Peng Ponea's leadership, has issued additional directives to ensure that vehicle horns meet the technical standards required for road safety, emphasizing the importance of using horns judiciously to prevent accidents.

Community and Expert Responses

The ban has garnered support from various sectors, including traffic safety organizations and academia. Kim Pagna of the Asia Injury Prevention (AIP) Foundation highlighted the need for both educational and enforcement measures to ensure compliance. Meanwhile, Yang Peou, secretary-general of the Royal Academy of Cambodia, called for proactive measures and strict enforcement across all provinces, not just the capital, to ensure the effectiveness of the ban in maintaining social order and preventing road accidents.

Enforcement and Public Awareness

Enforcement efforts have already commenced, with the Road Traffic Safety Department of the National Police reporting the impoundment of 79 modified horns from 61 vehicles nationwide. These actions, coupled with Prime Minister Hun Manet's directive for technical inspections, underscore the government's resolve to combat this issue. The ban is part of a broader initiative to raise public awareness about the dangers of noise pollution and its impact on public health and road safety.