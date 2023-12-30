PHLPost Welcomes 2024 Year of the Wooden Dragon with Commemorative Stamps

In the spirit of welcoming the New Year, the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) has unveiled a vibrant collection of commemorative postage stamps, highlighting the 2024 Year of the Wooden Dragon. This initiative is not just a celebration of the upcoming lunar year, but a testament to the cultural significance that the Chinese New Year holds in the Philippines.

The Symbolism of the Dragon

In the rich tapestry of Chinese mythology, the Dragon holds a revered spot. It is a symbol of strength, courage, creativity, and innovation. The Year of the Wooden Dragon, therefore, is anticipated to be a year brimming with potential and opportunity, a year where dreams can take flight with the Dragon’s wings.

PHLPost’s Philatelic Celebration

PHLPost has produced a total of 20,000 copies of these commemorative stamps, offering enthusiasts and collectors a chance to secure a piece of this cultural milestone. The stamps are available in two distinct designs and two denominations, valued at P16 and P45, respectively.

Celebrating Through Stamps

These stamps are more than just a nod to the New Year. They are a reaffirmation of PHLPost’s longstanding tradition of celebrating significant events and cultural milestones through philatelic memorabilia. In essence, these stamps serve as tangible reminders of the multicultural fabric of the Philippines, reflecting the nation’s respect and appreciation for cultural diversity.