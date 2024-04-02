Philippines-US Discuss Beijing's Actions in South China Sea Amid Escalating Tensions

In a significant development highlighting the increasing geopolitical tensions in the South China Sea, the Philippine National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano and his US counterpart engaged in critical discussions on Monday.

The talks focused on Beijing's 'coercive, aggressive and deceptive actions' in the disputed waters, signaling a deepening diplomatic row between the Philippines and China. This conversation underscores the Philippines' appreciation for the United States' steadfast support amidst maritime confrontations and verbal exchanges with China, which have raised alarms over a potential escalation at sea.

Deepening Military Ties and Rising Tensions

Recent incidents, including China's attempts to block Philippine resupply missions to the Second Thomas Shoal, have exacerbated tensions between the two nations. The Philippines has steadfastly denied any agreement to remove the BRP Sierra Madre, a ship grounded at the shoal, contrary to China's claims.

Amidst these disputes, the Philippines and the United States are fortifying their military cooperation, a move that has irked China, which perceives such actions as interference in its territorial claims. The South China Sea, claimed almost entirely by China, has become a hotbed of geopolitical strife, with its coastguard fleet actively policing the region.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's commitment to 'countermeasures' against China's coercive actions and the Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro's call to resist Chinese propaganda reflect the country's resolve to uphold its sovereignty.