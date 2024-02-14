Philippines' Solar Power Project Gets Green Light: A Leap Towards Renewable Energy Goals

A beacon of hope in the renewable energy landscape of the Philippines, the Board of Investments (BOI) has greenlit a 65 MW solar power project in Pangasinan. Valued at a staggering P2.7 billion, this initiative is set to redefine the nation's energy sector, with operations scheduled to commence in September 2026.

Advertisment

A Solar Future Beckons

The 65 MW solar power plant, a ground-mounted colossus, will span across 71.5 hectares in the municipality of Burgos, Pangasinan. This project, developed by Burgos Pangasinan Solar Energy Corporation (BPSEC), a subsidiary of Rising Renewables Holdings Inc., is a significant stride towards the Philippines' renewable energy goals.

Burgos Pangasinan Solar Energy Corp. (BPSEC), the company behind this ambitious project, is a special purpose vehicle established by Rising Renewables Holdings Inc. Their mission is clear: to contribute to the country's renewable energy capacity and support the Department of Energy's national target of achieving a 35-percent renewable energy share by 2030.

Advertisment

Blazing a Trail for Job Creation

The solar power project is expected to generate over 500 jobs for Filipinos, offering a promising avenue for employment and economic growth. This aligns with the government's commitment to fostering a sustainable and inclusive economy.

Green Lane Certificates: Fast-Tracking Renewable Energy Projects

Advertisment

The Green Lane Certificate granted to BPSEC by the BOI is a testament to the project's potential and its alignment with the nation's renewable energy objectives. This certification fast-tracks the project's approval process, ensuring swift and efficient execution.

In addition to the solar power project in Pangasinan, the BOI has also endorsed several other energy projects, including wind and geothermal initiatives, totaling P244.26 billion in investments. These projects are projected to create 1,500 jobs, further bolstering the Philippines' renewable energy sector.

The BOI's endorsement of these projects underscores the Philippines' commitment to transitioning to a greener and more sustainable future. As the world grapples with climate change and energy security concerns, the Philippines is taking decisive action to harness the power of renewable energy sources.