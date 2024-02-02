Philippine Navy Requires Submarines to Defend Maritime Sovereignty

In a significant move to bolster its maritime defense, the Philippine Navy has voiced its requirement for two to three submarines. Commodore Roy Vincent Trinidad, the spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, disclosed this during a phone conversation with reporters. The demand comes amid the nation's ongoing territorial conflicts and is a substantial step for the archipelagic country with one of the world's longest coastlines.

Horizon 3: The AFP Modernization Program

Trinidad revealed that the Navy has submitted a wish list to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) as part of their modernization program, appropriately named Horizon 3. This list includes submarines among other items, but it remains unclear which of these requests have received approval. Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. confirmed that President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. has approved adjustments to Horizon 3. These modifications aim to enhance the Navy's anti-submarine capabilities and potentially acquire the Philippines' first submarine.

Philippines' Shift in Defense Strategy

This development marks a significant shift in the Philippines' strategy towards external defense. The modernization plan, estimated to cost P2 trillion over several years, reflects the country's determination to defend its maritime sovereignty in the disputed South China Sea. Tensions with China over territorial disputes in the region have escalated, highlighting the need for a submarine force that would be less vulnerable to China's powerful surface fleet. The Philippine Navy has expressed concern over the gathering of a significant number of Chinese maritime militia trawlers and China Coast Guard vessels at Mischief Reef, located within the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone.

International Interest in Submarine Supply

Multiple countries have expressed an interest in supplying the submarines to the Philippines. France, specifically, has offered to assist in developing a submarine force for the country. The approval of the third phase of military modernization, including the procurement of the country's first submarines, signifies a momentous stride in defending the Philippines' maritime sovereignty. The Philippine President's approval of this phase has set the stage for a strategic shift in the nation's defense protocol.