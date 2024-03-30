Over 60 Groups Demand Halt on Himalayan Mega Projects, Urge Public Voice in Development

More than sixty environmental and social organizations across the nation have unified under the campaign "People for Himalaya," calling for an immediate stop to all large-scale infrastructure initiatives in the region. They advocate for integrating referendums and public consultations into the decision-making process for future development projects, emphasizing the protection of the fragile Himalayan ecosystem and the rights of its inhabitants. This movement aligns with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, where these organizations have presented a five-point charter of demands to all political parties, spotlighting the urgent need for stricter environmental regulations and community participation in governance.

Urgent Call for Action

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and representatives from various environmental and social groups have raised concerns over the adverse impacts of mega infrastructure projects like dams, hydro projects, and highways on the Himalayan environment and its communities. The groups have highlighted the dire need for a moratorium on further developments and a comprehensive review of existing projects. By demanding the strengthening of the Environment Impact Assessment Notification-1994 and the scrapping of recent amendments that weaken environmental protections, these activists aim to ensure that development does not come