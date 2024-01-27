Over 200 Bodies of Missing Baloch Found: A Grim Revelation Amidst Protests against Genocidal Policies

In an alarming revelation, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has reported the discovery of over 200 bodies of missing Baloch individuals in the Tootak area of Khuzdar. These individuals were allegedly abducted by Pakistani security forces and death squads, marking another grim chapter in the ongoing struggle of the Baloch people.

Day of Baloch Genocide

The shocking discovery coincides with the committee's designation of January 25th as the Day of Baloch Genocide, a day of remembrance for those affected by the alleged genocidal policies of Pakistan towards the Baloch people. The BYC, in its resistance against these repressive policies, recently organized a significant Jalsa (public gathering) in Shaal (Quetta), Balochistan.

Mobilizing Against Oppression

Claimed to be one of the largest in the region's history, the Jalsa aimed at protesting the continued repression of the Baloch nation. The committee criticized the international community for its silence and inaction, believing that this has only emboldened Pakistani state forces to continue their oppressive actions. This public gathering follows a series of protests and sit-ins, including a 13-day sit-in in Turbat and a march from Kech to Quetta and then to Islamabad, which the state allegedly dismissed.

Voices of the Baloch Activists

The movement has seen Baloch activists and their families facing harassment, beatings, and detentions by law enforcement. Human rights activists, including Mahrang Baloch, have urged for continued resistance and increased political participation, particularly from Baloch women. The BYC has pledged to continue mobilizing against these human rights abuses and advocate for the safe recovery of missing persons and to end the suppression of the Baloch people - a struggle they claim has been ongoing for two decades.