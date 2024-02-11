Five Asian small-clawed otters, residents of New Hampshire's Living Shores Aquarium, are making a splash in the art world this Valentine's Day. Named Harry, Teddy, Peanut, Jelly, and Saco, they've crafted ten unique paintings and twenty-five Ottergrams using their paws and safe paint.

Otters for Art and Charity

For the first time, otter enthusiasts can bid on these creations through an online auction, which runs until February 19. The proceeds will be donated to the Tin Mountain Conservation Center, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting environmental awareness and education.

"We're thrilled to see our otters using their creativity for a good cause," said aquarium spokesperson Sarah Jones. "It's not every day you get to own a piece of art made by such adorable and talented animals."

The Ottergram Valentine Contest

In addition to the auction, the aquarium is hosting an Ottergram Valentine contest. Participants can sign up for a chance to win one of the twenty-five Ottergrams, which will be selected and announced on February 20.

"We wanted to find a fun and engaging way to celebrate Valentine's Day while also raising awareness for conservation efforts," Jones explained. "Our otters have always been a hit with visitors, and now they're helping us spread love and support for the environment."

A Thanksgiving Precedent

This isn't the first time the otters have taken part in a special event at the aquarium. During Thanksgiving, they were treated to a special meal featuring safe, fishier options.

"Our animals' well-being is our top priority, so we always make sure any activities or events are safe and enjoyable for them," said Jones. "The otters loved their Thanksgiving feast, and they seem to be having just as much fun creating their Ottergrams."

As the online auction continues, interest in the otters' artwork is growing. Bids have already started pouring in, with otter fans eager to own a piece of this unique otter-created art.

The Living Shores Aquarium's decision to involve their otters in charitable events reflects a broader trend of zoos and aquariums using animal encounters to promote conservation and education. By combining art, otters, and Valentine's Day, the aquarium has created an event that captures the hearts and imaginations of people worldwide.

As the auction draws to a close and the Ottergram Valentines find their new homes, one thing is clear: these otters have left their paw prints not just on canvas, but on the hearts of many.